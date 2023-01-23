The Extraordinary Effort to Plot Every Immune Cell in the Human Body

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlXZl_0kODCyrY00
Photo byANIRUDHonUnsplash

The world now hosts nearly 8 billion humans, each with a 100 trillion cells.

That’s a staggering figure.

Thanks to prolific advancements in computing power and unprecedented investments in biotechnology, staggering figures can be easily broken down.

By using exponentially more powerful computers — able to process mountains of data — seemingly impossible unknowns are now within reach.

One such mystery centers around a network within the body unique to every human on the planet: The Immune System.

Broadly speaking, scientists understand the vast array of lymphocytes; white blood cells which include T cells, B cells, and Natural Killer cells. They’ve studied neutrophils, monocytes, macrophages and have a pretty solid understanding of where, how, and why these cells work.

Immune function though is more than just defining individual cells.

It’s one thing to identify the work of a specific cell, the real fun begins in understanding how immune cells communicate with one another and recruit their friends to join an attacking invader, or the host itself.

Think about a police squad raiding a stash house. Prior to the raid, you can generally discern the person in charge, who will enter first, where that entry will take place, etc. Once the raid begins though, all bets are off. Based on each individual’s actions, and that of the targets being raided, the response, and eventual outcome could drastically vary. It can be quick, orderly and decisive — or a complete mass casualty disaster.

That’s where the disconnect lies — communication and connectivity. By plotting and identifying all the unique immune cells, and understanding precisely how they communicate, recruit, and respond to unique events we can finally unravel the mysteries of our natural defense system.

The Roadmap

A few months ago, scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and ETH Zurich, made a significant breakthrough.

The studies first author, Jarrod Shilts phrased it similar to this: By meticulously isolating and analyzing every immune cell and their interactions with others, we now have the first map of the conversations between all of the immune cells in the human body.

These discoveries not only have broad ramifications for viral infections like Covid19, they can also unravel the complexity of autoimmune disorders and certain types of cancer.

Here’s Professor Gavin Wright, a senior author on the study, explaining how these findings will affect cancer patients: “Immunotherapies work with the body’s immune system to combat diseases such as cancer and autoimmunity. They can be incredibly effective in certain groups of people, but not all, leaving some people without treatment. Our research, a culmination of over two decades of work, could hold the key to understanding why these treatments are more effective in some groups, and how they could be adapted to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from them.”

These discoveries should help unravel remaining mysteries behind a broad range of autoimmune disorders, offering individual patients relief through more targeted therapies.

They will also help us in dealing with an infection that’s consumed the public discourse for nearly three years.

Timing is everything

An investor and entrepreneur in the technology space, John Sculley is widely credited with the quote; timing in life is everything.

In the pandemic era, breakthroughs related to the immune system are timely indeed.

Our immune response to Covid19 has been as diverse as the population itself. Some patients experience little, if any symptoms — while others can become gravely ill. Yes, we understand there are lifestyle and underlying conditions which can make an infection more severe. Individual immune response however, remains speculative.

Through mapping the collective immune system, how cells communicate, the order and degree in which they respond, we will better understand not only the disease process itself, but how best to treat it specifically.

Targeted immunotherapies may become the treatment of choice.

These drugs may also resolve entrenched political, cultural, and social divides. A tall order to be sure — breaking our current approach to emerging and novel viruses may be the prescription we all need, and something the vast majority of humanity can likely get behind.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# immunity# immune system# disease# health# wellness

Comments / 0

Published by

Health * Humor * Cultural Commentary * From 'The Paris of the Middle East' → To 'The Paris of the Midwest'

Detroit, MI
1K followers

More from Bashar Salame

An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity

For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.

Read full story
42 comments

Pain and Brain Benefits From Yoga and Stretching

One of the most powerful tests in the field of medicine is - to put it simply - is time. If a drug or treatment proves effective over years, decades, or better yet a century, you can be reasonably certain it has therapeutic value.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

When The Iceman Came to Detroit

Most bodily functions run - and we should all be thankful that they do - independent of thought, or conscious control. From circulation, to our immune response, these, and similar processes are controlled by the aptly named autonomic nervous system.

Read full story

The Number of Drugs Recalled Every Year Might be Higher Than You Think

If you clicked on the article to find the exact number, I won’t keep you waiting. On average, 1,279 drugs were recalled by the FDA per year, over the last ten years. When you include devices, that number more than triples.

Read full story

Should You Stretch Before or After a Workout?

Today is the day! That half marathon, 5K, or 10K you signed up for months ago is finally here. You Arrive well rested, hydrated, you even ate a banana this morning. When you look around, you find people standing and socializing, some are stretching, others walk or jog in place.

Read full story

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.

Read full story
60 comments

What’s the Goal Gradient Effect and How Can You Utilize it?

What do The Mafia and city managers have in common?. Yes, I fully appreciate the distinction between the two. One is a dirty, repulsive creature; the other is a large rodent. Joking aside, rats are universally despised. No one cares for them.

Read full story

Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health

You’ve likely played some version of word association before. Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind. That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.

Read full story

When You Eat Can be as Important as What You Eat

With so many things tied to time, one can easily lose track. Time is money. Time is of the essence. Time is relative. Time is a flat circle. That makes the expression — Timing is everything — all the more meaningful.

Read full story
11 comments

Let’s Dispel the Notion That Being Healthy is Expensive

For propaganda to be effective, repetition is key. Repeat something enough times and people start to believe it. Truth, eventually, becomes irrelevant. Something I hear in my office — ad nauseum — goes like this: “I’d love to be healthy, it’s just so expensive.”

Read full story
3 comments

Why are Football Players Wearing an Odd Looking Neck Collar?

Finding consensus within the global community is tough. Just ask anyone outside the United States to name a sport where players kick a round ball. While we in America call it soccer, for the rest of the planet it’s football.

Read full story

Four Commonly Prescribed Drugs in America Treat the Same Thing

A little over twenty years ago, as a student in chiropractic college, one of my professors said something that’s since stuck with me. While covering stress — how our brain and body react to it — he laid out an interesting scenario.

Read full story
13 comments

It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity

Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.

Read full story
64 comments

America's Rising Disability Claims Due to Covid19

On a relatively weekly basis, I consult patients with a similar story. Since contracting Covid — either one or more times — their lives has been completely disrupted. They experience recurring headaches, strange aches and pains, numbness or weakness in differing body parts, fatigue — the list can be extensive.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy