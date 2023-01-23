The Extraordinary Effort to Plot Every Immune Cell in the Human Body

Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash

The world now hosts nearly 8 billion humans, each with a 100 trillion cells.

That’s a staggering figure.

Thanks to prolific advancements in computing power and unprecedented investments in biotechnology, staggering figures can be easily broken down.

By using exponentially more powerful computers — able to process mountains of data — seemingly impossible unknowns are now within reach.

One such mystery centers around a network within the body unique to every human on the planet: The Immune System.

Broadly speaking, scientists understand the vast array of lymphocytes; white blood cells which include T cells, B cells, and Natural Killer cells. They’ve studied neutrophils, monocytes, macrophages and have a pretty solid understanding of where, how, and why these cells work.

Immune function though is more than just defining individual cells.

It’s one thing to identify the work of a specific cell, the real fun begins in understanding how immune cells communicate with one another and recruit their friends to join an attacking invader, or the host itself.

Think about a police squad raiding a stash house. Prior to the raid, you can generally discern the person in charge, who will enter first, where that entry will take place, etc. Once the raid begins though, all bets are off. Based on each individual’s actions, and that of the targets being raided, the response, and eventual outcome could drastically vary. It can be quick, orderly and decisive — or a complete mass casualty disaster.

That’s where the disconnect lies — communication and connectivity. By plotting and identifying all the unique immune cells, and understanding precisely how they communicate, recruit, and respond to unique events we can finally unravel the mysteries of our natural defense system.

The Roadmap

A few months ago, scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and ETH Zurich, made a significant breakthrough.

The studies first author, Jarrod Shilts phrased it similar to this: By meticulously isolating and analyzing every immune cell and their interactions with others, we now have the first map of the conversations between all of the immune cells in the human body.

These discoveries not only have broad ramifications for viral infections like Covid19, they can also unravel the complexity of autoimmune disorders and certain types of cancer.

Here’s Professor Gavin Wright , a senior author on the study, explaining how these findings will affect cancer patients: “Immunotherapies work with the body’s immune system to combat diseases such as cancer and autoimmunity. They can be incredibly effective in certain groups of people, but not all, leaving some people without treatment. Our research, a culmination of over two decades of work, could hold the key to understanding why these treatments are more effective in some groups, and how they could be adapted to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from them.”

These discoveries should help unravel remaining mysteries behind a broad range of autoimmune disorders, offering individual patients relief through more targeted therapies.

They will also help us in dealing with an infection that’s consumed the public discourse for nearly three years.

Timing is everything

An investor and entrepreneur in the technology space, John Sculley is widely credited with the quote ; timing in life is everything.

In the pandemic era, breakthroughs related to the immune system are timely indeed.

Our immune response to Covid19 has been as diverse as the population itself. Some patients experience little, if any symptoms — while others can become gravely ill. Yes, we understand there are lifestyle and underlying conditions which can make an infection more severe. Individual immune response however, remains speculative.

Through mapping the collective immune system, how cells communicate, the order and degree in which they respond, we will better understand not only the disease process itself, but how best to treat it specifically.

Targeted immunotherapies may become the treatment of choice.

These drugs may also resolve entrenched political, cultural, and social divides. A tall order to be sure — breaking our current approach to emerging and novel viruses may be the prescription we all need, and something the vast majority of humanity can likely get behind.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro