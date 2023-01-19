When The Iceman Came to Detroit

Photo by Tobias Oetiker on Unsplash

Most bodily functions run - and we should all be thankful that they do - independent of thought, or conscious control.

From circulation, to our immune response, these, and similar processes are controlled by the aptly named autonomic nervous system.

Classified by physiologist John Newport Langley in the early 1900s, at its core, the autonomic nervous system is exactly that; running essentially on autopilot, without input or direct control. In further contribution to neuroscience, Langley divided the autonomic system into two parts; parasympathetic and sympathetic.

When introduced to these branches, students are taught the parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for resting and digesting, while the sympathetic manages our fight or flight response.

Both systems however, do much more; immunity, for example, is largely regulated via the sympathetic response.

Conventional wisdom among scientists held, outside of marginal changes, the autonomic nervous system and our innate immune response cannot be voluntarily influenced. A study , published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2014 would challenge this long held belief.

Further studies, including one from Wayne State University , and current research out of Stanford University , are upending how we view and interact with the autonomic nervous system; providing clues into treating pain, mental illness, and inflammatory diseases.

For those looking to minimize stress, or agitation, the methods described below are simple and available.

Through vision and controlled breathing, humans are increasingly capable of influencing what was once thought to be involuntary and outside our control.

Endotoxins and temperature suits

When it comes to health and wellness gurus, Dutch adventurer and extreme athlete, Wim “The Iceman” Hof is a rare breed. Rather than simply making outlandish claims, he put his money where his mouth is, subjecting himself and his method to the rigors of science.

First to test his claim of conscious control over the immune response were scientists at Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands. Their experiment involved twenty-four healthy male subjects, randomly selected, and split into two equal groups. The control group began the trial by doing nothing, the second — the test group — undertook a ten day guided program of meditation, breathing techniques, and cold exposure (three pillars of The Wim Hof Method).

Both groups were then injected with 2 ng/kg of E. coli endotoxin to promote a flu-like immune response. Subsequent blood draws were taken, looking for physiological changes, if any, among the two groups.

The group trained in the Wim Hof Method managed the toxic exposure much better. They displayed respiratory alkalosis and hypoxia, resulting in increased plasma epinephrine levels (a hormone that narrows blood vessels and opens airways in the lungs). This test group also had a more rapid increase in anti-inflammatory cytokine, while inflammatory mediators were lower than in the control group.

Researchers concluded, the Wim Hof group demonstrated voluntary activation of the sympathetic nervous system, resulting in epinephrine release, and a reduction in flu-like symptoms.

In plain English, the Wim Hof group didn't get as sick.

While study subjects were healthy to begin with, these results could have important implications for the treatment of conditions associated with excessive or persistent inflammation, such as autoimmune diseases.

Hof’s alias of Iceman doesn’t come from an ability to modulate the immune response, but one where he can tolerate extreme cold for long durations. The Iceman has claimed twenty-six world records , one of which included the longest ice bath (1 hour, 52 minutes and 42 seconds).

To evaluate his thermoregulation abilities, researchers at Wayne State University, my alma mater, invited Hoff to Detroit, MI for a few experiments .

Over three days, Otto Muzik, Ph.D and Vaibhav Diwadkar, Ph.D. evaluated Hof’s brain and body functions using two imaging techniques — functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to study his brain and positron emission tomography (PET) to study his body. During the studies, Hof wore a specifically designed whole-body suit the researchers could infuse with temperature-controlled water while acquiring imaging data, to relate changes in his biology to cold exposure.

Hof’s results when compared to a group of healthy participants were startling.

His skin temperature was relatively invariant to cold exposure.

The Wim Hof Method engages brain areas uniquely associated with self-reflection, which facilitate both internal focus and sustained attention in the presence of adverse (e.g. cold) external stimuli. Forceful respiration (hyperventilation) results in increased sympathetic innervation and glucose consumption in intercostal (chest) muscle, generating heat that dissipates to lung tissue and warms circulating blood in the pulmonary capillaries.

Through breathing, the Iceman can heat up and resist the cold exposure.

“The willful regulation of skin temperature — and, by implication, core body temperature, even when the body is being stressed with cold — is an unusual occurrence and may explain his resistance to frostbite,” said Muzik, professor of pediatrics, neurology, and radiology.

The researchers hypothesize, by generating a stress-induced, pain relieving response, the Wim Hof Method may promote spontaneous release of opioids and cannabinoids in the brain.

“Practice of the Wim Hof Method may lead to tonic changes in autonomous brain mechanisms, a speculation that has implications for managing medical conditions ranging from diseases of the immune system, to more intriguingly, psychiatric conditions such as mood and anxiety disorders,” said Diwadkar, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences.

Breath Work

The notion of breathing techniques to calm anxiety or reduce panic attacks have been known to medical practitioners for decades. In a March 1985 issue of The Journal of Behavior Therapy and Experimental Psychiatry, eighteen patients who experienced frequent panic attacks were given a treatment derived from the literature on hyperventilation and anxiety. Substantial reductions in panic attack frequency and self-reported fear during a behaviour test were obtained after 2 weeks’ treatment.

Breathing exercises also play an important role in patients recovering from Covid19 .

Wim Hof breathing, a modified hyperventilation technique, is described as follows : While sitting in a comfortable place, take 30 quick, deep breaths, inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth. Then, take a deep breath and exhale; hold until you need to breathe in. Inhale again, as deep as you can, and hold it for 10 seconds, and exhale.

When it comes to Wim’s ‘Iceman’ abilities, we are best served remembering he is an extreme athlete, practicing his self titled method for decades, and may have tapped processes for releasing opioids and cannabinoids not available to a novice practitioner. Beginners should be cautious and have supervision.

That said, practicing breathing, meditation, and cold therapy will supercharge your morning and make for an incredible, almost euphoric feeling by the time you take that first sip of coffee.

Understanding these mechanisms and intricacies allows us to dial into frequencies once believed preset, providing us with an ability to influence our autonomic response in the process.

