The Number of Drugs Recalled Every Year Might be Higher Than You Think

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fabmp_0kHOsE8400
Photo byMyriam ZillesonUnsplash

If you clicked on the article to find the exact number, I won’t keep you waiting.

On average, 1,279 drugs were recalled by the FDA per year, over the last ten years.

When you include devices, that number more than triples.

If you find these figures concerning, you’re not alone. A few years back, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found issues with 32% out of 222 novel therapeutics approved by the FDA. Compared to established drugs, novel therapies represent relatively new treatments for various conditions

In all likelihood — at some point in your life — you were consuming a drug which has since been pulled from shelves.

While some drugs make headlines — like Vioxx, Bextra, or Accutane — because they pose serious health risks; others may not. You've likely come across commercials, usually run by law groups, asking if you took a certain drug. These groups are usually looking for a large number of patients to enter a class action lawsuit.

In some cases, drugs are recalled for more innocuous reasons, not necessarily because they pose a significant health risk. Sometimes they’re pulled via a Class III recall; this has to do with labeling or manufacturing issues, which are unlikely to pose a risk to the public.

There are three classifications of FDA recalls:

Class I: A dangerous or defective product that could cause serious health problems or death.
Class II: A product that might cause a temporary health problem, or pose slight threat of a serious nature.
Class III: A products that is unlikely to cause any adverse health reaction, but that violates FDA labeling or manufacturing laws.

While it would be well beyond the length of this article to list all, let alone recent recalls and classifications; I would recommend you look up any medication you currently take, or happens to be in your medicine cabinet, to ensure it hasn’t been subject to a class I or II recall.

Thankfully, Class I recalls are the least common. Also less common are those that fall into Class III. The
majority of recalls, nearly (80%), fall into the Class II category. As I highlighted above, Class II recalls involve products that might cause temporary health problems, or pose a slight threat of a serious nature. This according to the FDA, pulled from their own website.

For those who believe the pace of recalls is decreasing, 2019 tells a different story. That year was particularly bad for Class I recalls, with 513 drugs pulled from shelves.

In an article published that year, Kaiser Health exposed the following; “review of thousands of FDA documents — inspection records, recalls, warning letters and lawsuits — reveals how drugs that are poorly manufactured or contaminated can reach consumers.”

The goal of this article isn’t to scare or dissuade anyone from taking properly prescribed, approved drugs. Previously, I've published articles highlighting similar struggles within the supplement industry, and felt obligated to cover prescription and over the counter drugs as well.

The bottom line is simple, approval of a drug or supplement by a legislative body or non-profit isn’t panacea.

Newer and more expensive drugs — like Vioxx and Bextra for example — were no more effective than over the counter NSAIDs (non steroidal anti inflammatories). Those same non steroidal anti inflammatories also had a far longer track record for efficacy and safety.

How can you protect yourself and your family?

First, consider the safety record for a given product, how long has it been in the public domain? Drugs which have been used for decades likely pose fewer risks when taken for their intended purpose.

You can also ask whether a newer product is quantifiably more effective, and worth the risk? In the case of the NSAIDs, newer isn't necessarily better.

A few questions and a little research can go a long way in protecting you and your loved ones.

Wishing you well!

