Should You Stretch Before or After a Workout?

Today is the day! That half marathon, 5K, or 10K you signed up for months ago is finally here.

You Arrive well rested, hydrated, you even ate a banana this morning. When you look around, you find people standing and socializing, some are stretching, others walk or jog in place.

So, what should you do?

For those confused, recent studies have done little to ease minds or offer direction. Research, often within the same journals and publications, provide seemingly conflicting advice.

Lucky for you, I took a deep dive into the literature, cross referenced it with years of clinical practice, and followed up with a simple question: “What would an elite athlete do?”

First, we should consider whether researchers are studying immediate athletic performance, long term performance, injury risk, fatigue or recovery. All of those make a difference on what to do and when to do it.

Second, while studies can help guide or change habits, not everything needs to be validated through research. Personal experiments can confirm what works best for each individual (more on this later).

When the average person thinks of stretching, it involves trying to touch your toes, or bringing one heal towards the lower back (image above). These methods represent static stretching. Static, as in lacking movement, involves holding the body in a certain position for a specific time in an attempt to elongate muscles, ligaments, and associated fibers.

Stretching can also be dynamic, which incorporates movement. Think of a soccer player walking while performing high kicks, sprinters lunging back and forth, or a martial artist swinging and rotating their arms.

If you consider this a warm up, rather than stretching, therein lies the confusion.

Warming up (for the most part) IS really dynamic stretching.

Variations of dynamic stretches can also be done with a partner (you’ve likely seen trainers do this with clients) whereby certain muscles are contracted, relaxed and stretched. Such an approach is also practiced in physical therapy and chiropractic offices (I perform PNF stretches in my clinic regularly).

So, which method works?

This depends on WHY and WHEN you stretch.

D ynamic stretching (warming up) is beneficial prior to a workout, endurance event, or any type of athletic performance . In the marathon example, walking lunges, or jogging in place are beneficial.

Static stretching immediately before an athletic event may impair (explosive) ability . A sprinter, for example, wouldn't do static stretching before a race. R egular static stretching however, can increase range of motion, which decreases the likelihood for injury.

Static stretches are best performed immediately after exercise, when muscles are warm (activity increases circulation), allowing you to lengthen fibers, increase range of motion and prepare for future (next day, week or month) workouts or events.

What does that mean for your 5k, 10k or half marathon? When you show up, hydrated and energized, rather than static stretches, perform some walking lunges (see image below), a few squat jumps, jog in place, or walk with long strides. Hopefully you’ve trained, (if only mildly), and no one needs to carry you across the finish line.

You may not have a full time trainer or coach, but consider the process and preparation of elite athletes, warming up prior to games or events, through a series of dynamic stretches.

After or between games, while the cameras are off, they stretch statically to increase range of motion for future performance.

You can also conduct a personal experiment. Perform some dynamic stretches prior to a workout, static stretches at the conclusion, and measure results. In subsequent sessions, try the opposite approach, and evaluate both methods.

Rather than obsessing over studies, we can try a few things for ourselves, measure results, and personally conclude what works best.

Researchers don’t need to tell us, calling our loved ones will bring us joy. We can feel it for ourselves. If you need hard evidence when it comes to stretching though; most studies say, warm up (dynamic stretch) before you exercise, then static stretch after.

Works for me.

