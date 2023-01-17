Should You Stretch Before or After a Workout?

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvYtw_0kGjkyRi00
Photo byAnastasia HiselonUnsplash

Today is the day! That half marathon, 5K, or 10K you signed up for months ago is finally here.

You Arrive well rested, hydrated, you even ate a banana this morning. When you look around, you find people standing and socializing, some are stretching, others walk or jog in place.

So, what should you do?

For those confused, recent studies have done little to ease minds or offer direction. Research, often within the same journals and publications, provide seemingly conflicting advice.

Lucky for you, I took a deep dive into the literature, cross referenced it with years of clinical practice, and followed up with a simple question: “What would an elite athlete do?”

First, we should consider whether researchers are studying immediate athletic performance, long term performance, injury risk, fatigue or recovery. All of those make a difference on what to do and when to do it.

Second, while studies can help guide or change habits, not everything needs to be validated through research. Personal experiments can confirm what works best for each individual (more on this later).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C60yw_0kGjkyRi00
Photo byJosh DukeonUnsplash

When the average person thinks of stretching, it involves trying to touch your toes, or bringing one heal towards the lower back (image above). These methods represent static stretching. Static, as in lacking movement, involves holding the body in a certain position for a specific time in an attempt to elongate muscles, ligaments, and associated fibers.

Stretching can also be dynamic, which incorporates movement. Think of a soccer player walking while performing high kicks, sprinters lunging back and forth, or a martial artist swinging and rotating their arms.

If you consider this a warm up, rather than stretching, therein lies the confusion.

Warming up (for the most part) IS really dynamic stretching.

Variations of dynamic stretches can also be done with a partner (you’ve likely seen trainers do this with clients) whereby certain muscles are contracted, relaxed and stretched. Such an approach is also practiced in physical therapy and chiropractic offices (I perform PNF stretches in my clinic regularly).

So, which method works?

This depends on WHY and WHEN you stretch.

Dynamic stretching (warming up) is beneficial prior to a workout, endurance event, or any type of athletic performance. In the marathon example, walking lunges, or jogging in place are beneficial.

Static stretching immediately before an athletic event may impair (explosive) ability. A sprinter, for example, wouldn't do static stretching before a race. Regular static stretching however, can increase range of motion, which decreases the likelihood for injury.

Static stretches are best performed immediately after exercise, when muscles are warm (activity increases circulation), allowing you to lengthen fibers, increase range of motion and prepare for future (next day, week or month) workouts or events.

What does that mean for your 5k, 10k or half marathon? When you show up, hydrated and energized, rather than static stretches, perform some walking lunges (see image below), a few squat jumps, jog in place, or walk with long strides. Hopefully you’ve trained, (if only mildly), and no one needs to carry you across the finish line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40F2TN_0kGjkyRi00
Photo byBig DodzyonUnsplash

You may not have a full time trainer or coach, but consider the process and preparation of elite athletes, warming up prior to games or events, through a series of dynamic stretches.

After or between games, while the cameras are off, they stretch statically to increase range of motion for future performance.

You can also conduct a personal experiment. Perform some dynamic stretches prior to a workout, static stretches at the conclusion, and measure results. In subsequent sessions, try the opposite approach, and evaluate both methods.

Rather than obsessing over studies, we can try a few things for ourselves, measure results, and personally conclude what works best.

Researchers don’t need to tell us, calling our loved ones will bring us joy. We can feel it for ourselves. If you need hard evidence when it comes to stretching though; most studies say, warm up (dynamic stretch) before you exercise, then static stretch after.

Works for me.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# exercise# workout# stretching# warm up# running

Comments / 0

Published by

Health * Humor * Cultural Commentary * From 'The Paris of the Middle East' → To 'The Paris of the Midwest'

Detroit, MI
728 followers

More from Bashar Salame

Pain and Brain Benefits From Yoga and Stretching

One of the most powerful tests in the field of medicine is - to put it simply - is time. If a drug or treatment proves effective over years, decades, or better yet a century, you can be reasonably certain it has therapeutic value.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

When The Iceman Came to Detroit

Most bodily functions run - and we should all be thankful that they do - independent of thought, or conscious control. From circulation, to our immune response, these, and similar processes are controlled by the aptly named autonomic nervous system.

Read full story

The Number of Drugs Recalled Every Year Might be Higher Than You Think

If you clicked on the article to find the exact number, I won’t keep you waiting. On average, 1,279 drugs were recalled by the FDA per year, over the last ten years. When you include devices, that number more than triples.

Read full story

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.

Read full story
60 comments

What’s the Goal Gradient Effect and How Can You Utilize it?

What do The Mafia and city managers have in common?. Yes, I fully appreciate the distinction between the two. One is a dirty, repulsive creature; the other is a large rodent. Joking aside, rats are universally despised. No one cares for them.

Read full story

Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health

You’ve likely played some version of word association before. Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind. That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.

Read full story

When You Eat Can be as Important as What You Eat

With so many things tied to time, one can easily lose track. Time is money. Time is of the essence. Time is relative. Time is a flat circle. That makes the expression — Timing is everything — all the more meaningful.

Read full story
11 comments

Let’s Dispel the Notion That Being Healthy is Expensive

For propaganda to be effective, repetition is key. Repeat something enough times and people start to believe it. Truth, eventually, becomes irrelevant. Something I hear in my office — ad nauseum — goes like this: “I’d love to be healthy, it’s just so expensive.”

Read full story
3 comments

Why are Football Players Wearing an Odd Looking Neck Collar?

Finding consensus within the global community is tough. Just ask anyone outside the United States to name a sport where players kick a round ball. While we in America call it soccer, for the rest of the planet it’s football.

Read full story

Four Commonly Prescribed Drugs in America Treat the Same Thing

A little over twenty years ago, as a student in chiropractic college, one of my professors said something that’s since stuck with me. While covering stress — how our brain and body react to it — he laid out an interesting scenario.

Read full story
12 comments

It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity

Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.

Read full story
64 comments

America's Rising Disability Claims Due to Covid19

On a relatively weekly basis, I consult patients with a similar story. Since contracting Covid — either one or more times — their lives has been completely disrupted. They experience recurring headaches, strange aches and pains, numbness or weakness in differing body parts, fatigue — the list can be extensive.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy