Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health

You’ve likely played some version of word association before.

Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind.

Sun — Warm

Ice — Cold

Stress — Bad

That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.

Stress is — for lack of a better term — stressful, exhausting, tiring; something to avoid altogether, or manage at best.

But what if, by simply reframing stress, you can not only tolerate the mental and physical effects, but overcome them and even thrive.

That’s the overarching message behind an experiment conducted by Alia Crum, Peter Salovey, and Shawn Achor published in The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Here’s what the authors found.

Thought hacking

As a field, finance tends to be synonymous with stress.

The long hours, fast pace, and raw emotions of a financial firm make for a perfect setting to not only evaluate stress, but explore whether reframing stress into something positive is even possible.

For this study , researchers divided employees into three groups: (1) Stress is debilitating group (2) Stress is enhancing group (3) Control group.

In the stress-is-debilitating group, 164 employees watched videos that portrayed stress as harmful, causing illness and mistakes at work.

(Stress — Bad) In the stress-is-enhancing group, 163 people watched videos that portrayed stress as useful, improving immunity, creativity, and work quality under pressure. (Stress — Good)

In the control group, 61 people did not watch any videos. (Stress — ?)

One week later, researchers found “those who viewed the stress-is-enhancing videos believed stress has more positive effects. In contrast, people who had watched the stress-is-debilitating videos thought stress has more harmful effects.”

No surprise there. Here’s what they found moving forward.

In a follow up study, “researchers showed that people with a stress-is-enhancing mindset actually responded better to stress. During a public speaking task, people with these mindsets had more adaptive physiological responses than did people with the stress-is-debilitating mindset, as indicated by the stress hormone cortisol. People with the stress-is-enhancing mindset were also more open to feedback — a necessary step toward improving.”

Mindset matters

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but I’ll say it anyway, mindset matters.

Our attitudes and expectations can and often do change outcomes.

By viewing something like stress — often billed as debilitating — in an enhancing way, we can not only change our response to it, but break hard wired notions which lead to lasting negative outcomes.

For those who will read this and think, this author simply moved the goalposts. Is he saying; there’s nothing bad about stress, just lesser degrees of good?

Allow me to make an important distinction: Chronic, long lasting, unrelenting stress can be harmful. It can negatively affect hormones, immunity, mood, and drastically impact your health.

You want to avoid that altogether.

Short term or acute stress, the kind associated with deadlines, work tasks, athletic pursuits, beating an infection; we can view that as positive or enhancing.

It’s only when stress becomes ingrained, repetitive, or chronic — our default setting — does it become harmful to our bodies.

Welcome it, use it, let it go.

Until you need it again.

