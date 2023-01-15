When You Eat Can be as Important as What You Eat

Photo by Lukas Blazek on Unsplash

With so many things tied to time, one can easily lose track. Time is money. Time is of the essence. Time is relative. Time is a flat circle. That makes the expression — Timing is everything — all the more meaningful.

It’s hard to argue against the importance of time.

When it comes to health generally, and how we feel specifically — hungry or full, tired or energetic — such states are increasingly tied to physiology and time. What’s happening in our body and when.

In a recent study, scientists shed more light on the interplay between meal time and metabolism.

Turns out when you eat, can be as important as the meal itself. It comes down to the hormones our bodies are releasing at any given time.

“Release the mones!”

Hormones are powerful things. So powerful they can sum up emotions; “I’m feeling hormonal.” Or behavior, “(Ste)roid rage.”

Some of the most potent drugs — used for wide ranging applications — are in fact synthetic hormones; corticosteroids, insulin, birth control, etc.

The endocrine system and its respective glands are responsible for producing the hormones which control (among other things) metabolism, sleep/wake cycles, energy, vitality, and arousal. These secretions rise and fall based on time of day, level of activity, food intake, exposure to sunlight, and more.

According to a recent study published in Cell Metabolism; hormones can explain why timing matters, regardless of the meal itself.

Study says…

Most of us would contend late night dining is unhealthy. But why so; even if you consume a healthy meal?

Many dietitians adhere to a strict formula; calories in — calories out. Provided calories consumed match calories burned, body weight should remain constant. While this is technically true, the nuances of hormonal secretions, time of day, and bodily processes will affect metabolic rate and ultimately calories burned.

These findings come courtesy of a Brigham and Women’s Hospital study . Here’s first author Nina Vujovic, PhD; “In this study, we asked, ‘Does the time that we eat matter when everything else is kept consistent?’ And we found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference for our hunger levels, the way we burn calories after we eat, and the way we store fat.”

The study looked at 16 participants with a similar body mass index in the overweight or obese range. All factors, except meal time, were strictly controlled. Both groups consumed the same exact meals, one of the groups simply ate four hours later in the day.

Researchers concluded the differences in hunger levels, calories burned, and fat storage came down to two hormones; leptin and ghrelin. Both hormones play important roles in appetite suppression and energy balance. Across a 24-hour-cycle, in those who ate later; hormone levels (which help us feel full) were lower when compared to those eating early.

Some things seem obvious, but the mechanisms behind them have yet to be revealed. This study helps further our understanding of metabolism, physiology, and body composition as they pertain to time. Such findings can similarly help those looking to optimize meal schedules and planning.

In that sense, increasing knowledge is time well spent.

