When You Eat Can be as Important as What You Eat

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFa68_0kFYUW8G00
Photo byLukas BlazekonUnsplash

With so many things tied to time, one can easily lose track. Time is money. Time is of the essence. Time is relative. Time is a flat circle. That makes the expression — Timing is everything — all the more meaningful.

It’s hard to argue against the importance of time.

When it comes to health generally, and how we feel specifically — hungry or full, tired or energetic — such states are increasingly tied to physiology and time. What’s happening in our body and when.

In a recent study, scientists shed more light on the interplay between meal time and metabolism.

Turns out when you eat, can be as important as the meal itself. It comes down to the hormones our bodies are releasing at any given time.

“Release the mones!”

Hormones are powerful things. So powerful they can sum up emotions; “I’m feeling hormonal.” Or behavior, “(Ste)roid rage.”

Some of the most potent drugs — used for wide ranging applications — are in fact synthetic hormones; corticosteroids, insulin, birth control, etc.

The endocrine system and its respective glands are responsible for producing the hormones which control (among other things) metabolism, sleep/wake cycles, energy, vitality, and arousal. These secretions rise and fall based on time of day, level of activity, food intake, exposure to sunlight, and more.

According to a recent study published in Cell Metabolism; hormones can explain why timing matters, regardless of the meal itself.

Study says…

Most of us would contend late night dining is unhealthy. But why so; even if you consume a healthy meal?

Many dietitians adhere to a strict formula; calories in — calories out. Provided calories consumed match calories burned, body weight should remain constant. While this is technically true, the nuances of hormonal secretions, time of day, and bodily processes will affect metabolic rate and ultimately calories burned.

These findings come courtesy of a Brigham and Women’s Hospital study. Here’s first author Nina Vujovic, PhD; “In this study, we asked, ‘Does the time that we eat matter when everything else is kept consistent?’ And we found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference for our hunger levels, the way we burn calories after we eat, and the way we store fat.”

The study looked at 16 participants with a similar body mass index in the overweight or obese range. All factors, except meal time, were strictly controlled. Both groups consumed the same exact meals, one of the groups simply ate four hours later in the day.

Researchers concluded the differences in hunger levels, calories burned, and fat storage came down to two hormones; leptin and ghrelin. Both hormones play important roles in appetite suppression and energy balance. Across a 24-hour-cycle, in those who ate later; hormone levels (which help us feel full) were lower when compared to those eating early.

Some things seem obvious, but the mechanisms behind them have yet to be revealed. This study helps further our understanding of metabolism, physiology, and body composition as they pertain to time. Such findings can similarly help those looking to optimize meal schedules and planning.

In that sense, increasing knowledge is time well spent.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# diet# food# fasting# health# obesity

Comments / 11

Published by

Health * Humor * Cultural Commentary * From 'The Paris of the Middle East' → To 'The Paris of the Midwest'

Detroit, MI
707 followers

More from Bashar Salame

Detroit, MI

When The Iceman Came to Detroit

Most bodily functions run - and we should all be thankful that they do - independent of thought, or conscious control. From circulation, to our immune response, these, and similar processes are controlled by the aptly named autonomic nervous system.

Read full story

The Number of Drugs Recalled Every Year Might be Higher Than You Think

If you clicked on the article to find the exact number, I won’t keep you waiting. On average, 1,279 drugs were recalled by the FDA per year, over the last ten years. When you include devices, that number more than triples.

Read full story

Should You Stretch Before or After a Workout?

Today is the day! That half marathon, 5K, or 10K you signed up for months ago is finally here. You Arrive well rested, hydrated, you even ate a banana this morning. When you look around, you find people standing and socializing, some are stretching, others walk or jog in place.

Read full story

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.

Read full story
60 comments

What’s the Goal Gradient Effect and How Can You Utilize it?

What do The Mafia and city managers have in common?. Yes, I fully appreciate the distinction between the two. One is a dirty, repulsive creature; the other is a large rodent. Joking aside, rats are universally despised. No one cares for them.

Read full story

Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health

You’ve likely played some version of word association before. Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind. That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.

Read full story

Let’s Dispel the Notion That Being Healthy is Expensive

For propaganda to be effective, repetition is key. Repeat something enough times and people start to believe it. Truth, eventually, becomes irrelevant. Something I hear in my office — ad nauseum — goes like this: “I’d love to be healthy, it’s just so expensive.”

Read full story
3 comments

Why are Football Players Wearing an Odd Looking Neck Collar?

Finding consensus within the global community is tough. Just ask anyone outside the United States to name a sport where players kick a round ball. While we in America call it soccer, for the rest of the planet it’s football.

Read full story

Four Commonly Prescribed Drugs in America Treat the Same Thing

A little over twenty years ago, as a student in chiropractic college, one of my professors said something that’s since stuck with me. While covering stress — how our brain and body react to it — he laid out an interesting scenario.

Read full story
12 comments

It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity

Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.

Read full story
62 comments

America's Rising Disability Claims Due to Covid19

On a relatively weekly basis, I consult patients with a similar story. Since contracting Covid — either one or more times — their lives has been completely disrupted. They experience recurring headaches, strange aches and pains, numbness or weakness in differing body parts, fatigue — the list can be extensive.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy