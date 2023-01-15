Let’s Dispel the Notion That Being Healthy is Expensive

Photo by Heather Ford on Unsplash

For propaganda to be effective, repetition is key. Repeat something enough times and people start to believe it. Truth, eventually, becomes irrelevant.

Something I hear in my office — ad nauseum — goes like this: “I’d love to be healthy, it’s just so expensive.”

Patients have relayed some variation of this mantra to me over the years.

They’re convinced it costs more to eat healthy than it does to grab fast food. They’ve also come to believe, in order to stay in shape, a health club membership is necessary. Some of them would love to take supplements, but that’s not in their budget either.

When I push back on these ideas, or ask how they came to such conclusions, most patients concede: “That’s all I see and hear.”

On the surface, this is understandable. Fast food franchises are constantly advertising dollar menus or value meals. We’ve come to associate healthy food with being expensive and cheaper food as unhealthy. Commercials touting the affordability of salads, fruits, or vegetables are hard to come by.

Bottom line, we never hear or see how to achieve or maintain health by spending little to no money.

All the noise out there, and it can be deafening, delivers a similar message to consumers. Convenience is cheap — health is expensive.

Oh the noise, noise, noise!

Mainstream media loves to pound certain narratives. There’s usually an incentive to do so. These institutions are motivated by three main factors; viewership, influence, and profits.

Nowhere has this been more clear than when it comes to the healthcare discussion. Have an undesirable symptom — take this pill. Suffering from a misunderstood illness — there’s a drug for that. Not a cure really, just something to prolong your state of dis-ease. At no point will you hear something akin to exercise being the single best intervention for chronic disease.

They’ve become dead set on convincing consumers; health is complicated, drugs are simple.

In 2021, the pharmaceutical industry spent nearly $7 Billion on advertising in the United States alone. During cable news programs, the most prolific advertisers tend to be pharmaceutical companies, weight loss, and lifestyle brands. “Take this drug, buy this device, sign up for this program.” Sadly, none of these products promote health as much as they prolong, or avoid a disease state.

At no point on any of these programs will the viewer hear: “Go outside — walk, jog, or ride your bike — perform some level of physical active today.” There’s absolutely no incentive for anyone to relay that message.

Why would they want you to leave your home when they’re making more money through your continued viewership?

Like so many other instances — when it comes to health promotion — mainstream media, cable news, and other purveyors of “information” do not have our best interests at heart; only their bottom line.

The real dollar menu

Let’s crunch some numbers. The least expensive burger you can find will likely set you back a buck or two. You know what else has a similar price? An avocado. Apples or bananas are even less expensive. So are countless other items you can make at home for a fraction of the price. Scrambled eggs, a bean burrito, or tuna sandwich — to name a few. All of which are healthier, cheaper, and more nutritious than anything you can find on a value menu.

Why join a health club when being outdoors is free? On those rare occasions or extended seasons when you can’t be outside, there are other options. You can walk in a shopping mall or perform a wide range of exercises at home.

Staying healthy isn't expensive, it can be downright cheap.

You know what can be expensive? Being sick.

In America, illness can lead to financial ruin. In fact , two-thirds of people who file for bankruptcy cite medical issues as a key contributor.

Sure, being healthy isn’t easy. Staying on the couch is definitely easier than taking a walk. Making food is harder than going to a drive through. If you told me — being healthy is hard — I would concede, yes it is.

Health takes work, but the pay off is immense. The single best financial decision you can make — in my opinion — is to become and remain healthy.

I know it isn’t easy, nothing worth having is.

