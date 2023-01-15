Let’s Dispel the Notion That Being Healthy is Expensive

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7ZjP_0kEnYlzx00
Photo byHeather FordonUnsplash

For propaganda to be effective, repetition is key. Repeat something enough times and people start to believe it. Truth, eventually, becomes irrelevant.

Something I hear in my office — ad nauseum — goes like this: “I’d love to be healthy, it’s just so expensive.”

Patients have relayed some variation of this mantra to me over the years.

They’re convinced it costs more to eat healthy than it does to grab fast food. They’ve also come to believe, in order to stay in shape, a health club membership is necessary. Some of them would love to take supplements, but that’s not in their budget either.

When I push back on these ideas, or ask how they came to such conclusions, most patients concede: “That’s all I see and hear.”

On the surface, this is understandable. Fast food franchises are constantly advertising dollar menus or value meals. We’ve come to associate healthy food with being expensive and cheaper food as unhealthy. Commercials touting the affordability of salads, fruits, or vegetables are hard to come by.

Bottom line, we never hear or see how to achieve or maintain health by spending little to no money.

All the noise out there, and it can be deafening, delivers a similar message to consumers. Convenience is cheap — health is expensive.

Oh the noise, noise, noise!

Mainstream media loves to pound certain narratives. There’s usually an incentive to do so. These institutions are motivated by three main factors; viewership, influence, and profits.

Nowhere has this been more clear than when it comes to the healthcare discussion. Have an undesirable symptom — take this pill. Suffering from a misunderstood illness — there’s a drug for that. Not a cure really, just something to prolong your state of dis-ease. At no point will you hear something akin to exercise being the single best intervention for chronic disease.

They’ve become dead set on convincing consumers; health is complicated, drugs are simple.

In 2021, the pharmaceutical industry spent nearly $7 Billion on advertising in the United States alone. During cable news programs, the most prolific advertisers tend to be pharmaceutical companies, weight loss, and lifestyle brands. “Take this drug, buy this device, sign up for this program.” Sadly, none of these products promote health as much as they prolong, or avoid a disease state.

At no point on any of these programs will the viewer hear: “Go outside — walk, jog, or ride your bike — perform some level of physical active today.” There’s absolutely no incentive for anyone to relay that message.

Why would they want you to leave your home when they’re making more money through your continued viewership?

Like so many other instances — when it comes to health promotion — mainstream media, cable news, and other purveyors of “information” do not have our best interests at heart; only their bottom line.

The real dollar menu

Let’s crunch some numbers. The least expensive burger you can find will likely set you back a buck or two. You know what else has a similar price? An avocado. Apples or bananas are even less expensive. So are countless other items you can make at home for a fraction of the price. Scrambled eggs, a bean burrito, or tuna sandwich — to name a few. All of which are healthier, cheaper, and more nutritious than anything you can find on a value menu.

Why join a health club when being outdoors is free? On those rare occasions or extended seasons when you can’t be outside, there are other options. You can walk in a shopping mall or perform a wide range of exercises at home.

Staying healthy isn't expensive, it can be downright cheap.

You know what can be expensive? Being sick.

In America, illness can lead to financial ruin. In fact, two-thirds of people who file for bankruptcy cite medical issues as a key contributor.

Sure, being healthy isn’t easy. Staying on the couch is definitely easier than taking a walk. Making food is harder than going to a drive through. If you told me — being healthy is hard — I would concede, yes it is.

Health takes work, but the pay off is immense. The single best financial decision you can make — in my opinion — is to become and remain healthy.

I know it isn’t easy, nothing worth having is.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# food# fast food# diet# obesity

Comments / 3

Published by

Health * Humor * Cultural Commentary * From 'The Paris of the Middle East' → To 'The Paris of the Midwest'

Detroit, MI
707 followers

More from Bashar Salame

Detroit, MI

When The Iceman Came to Detroit

Most bodily functions run - and we should all be thankful that they do - independent of thought, or conscious control. From circulation, to our immune response, these, and similar processes are controlled by the aptly named autonomic nervous system.

Read full story

The Number of Drugs Recalled Every Year Might be Higher Than You Think

If you clicked on the article to find the exact number, I won’t keep you waiting. On average, 1,279 drugs were recalled by the FDA per year, over the last ten years. When you include devices, that number more than triples.

Read full story

Should You Stretch Before or After a Workout?

Today is the day! That half marathon, 5K, or 10K you signed up for months ago is finally here. You Arrive well rested, hydrated, you even ate a banana this morning. When you look around, you find people standing and socializing, some are stretching, others walk or jog in place.

Read full story

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.

Read full story
60 comments

What’s the Goal Gradient Effect and How Can You Utilize it?

What do The Mafia and city managers have in common?. Yes, I fully appreciate the distinction between the two. One is a dirty, repulsive creature; the other is a large rodent. Joking aside, rats are universally despised. No one cares for them.

Read full story

Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health

You’ve likely played some version of word association before. Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind. That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.

Read full story

When You Eat Can be as Important as What You Eat

With so many things tied to time, one can easily lose track. Time is money. Time is of the essence. Time is relative. Time is a flat circle. That makes the expression — Timing is everything — all the more meaningful.

Read full story
11 comments

Why are Football Players Wearing an Odd Looking Neck Collar?

Finding consensus within the global community is tough. Just ask anyone outside the United States to name a sport where players kick a round ball. While we in America call it soccer, for the rest of the planet it’s football.

Read full story

Four Commonly Prescribed Drugs in America Treat the Same Thing

A little over twenty years ago, as a student in chiropractic college, one of my professors said something that’s since stuck with me. While covering stress — how our brain and body react to it — he laid out an interesting scenario.

Read full story
12 comments

It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity

Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.

Read full story
62 comments

America's Rising Disability Claims Due to Covid19

On a relatively weekly basis, I consult patients with a similar story. Since contracting Covid — either one or more times — their lives has been completely disrupted. They experience recurring headaches, strange aches and pains, numbness or weakness in differing body parts, fatigue — the list can be extensive.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy