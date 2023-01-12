America's Rising Disability Claims Due to Covid19

Photo by Žygimantas Dukauskas on Unsplash

On a relatively weekly basis, I consult patients with a similar story.

Since contracting Covid — either one or more times — their lives has been completely disrupted. They experience recurring headaches, strange aches and pains, numbness or weakness in differing body parts, fatigue — the list can be extensive.

For me, someone who isn’t a virologist or infectious disease specialist, I can only address the issues I’m trained to treat. I work on musculoskeletal complaints, cover nutritional, and lifestyle modifications — yet in certain cases, those same symptoms persist.

Some patients struggle much longer than others after an infection.

In the grand scheme of things, we can quickly forget Covid19 is a relatively new disease. While the medical and scientific community has learned a great deal, there’s still much we don’t know — including why a growing number of patients are having a hard time clearing a wide range of symptoms associated with this virus.

One issue both the public and those tasked with treating them are increasingly grappling with has to do with disability.

If someone is experiencing chronic headaches, or recurring back pain, they may be unable to perform certain tasks, which include work related activity.

Upon evaluating Bureau of Labor statistics data, Americanprogress.org published the following article; “COVID-19 Likely Resulted in 1.2 Million More Disabled People by the End of 2021.”

That was two years ago. Figures from 2022 will likely tell a similar story.

Covid Continuation

I know what you’re thinking, I wish all of this would end already and we can get back to pre-pandemic life.

If only the vaccines were more effective, or more people vaccinated when they were, and masks didn’t become a political tool, I could go on.

Rather than speculate and hope for the best, let’s go over what we know for sure: The virus continues to mutate and spread. People experience wide ranging disease states. For certain groups infections are mild, while in others they can be severe, even fatal.

There certainly are young, healthy, athletic, fit individuals who die from, or as a result of a Covid infection. They’re the minority.

Here’s what studies published in the prestigious science journal Nature tell us; The risk of death from COVID-19 strongly depends on age and previous health conditions. Older patients and those with chronic comorbidities, such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and pulmonary disease, are much more prone to critical and fatal disease outcomes.

We can’t reverse aging — not yet anyway — but there’s a great deal we can do when it comes to chronic diseases. Two of those being; consuming a whole food, minimally processed diet, along with regular exercise.

These two interventions are a great start, and will go a long way in aiding the body’s built in viral defense, your immune system.

Re-regulation

You may have heard or come across something called immune dysfunction or immune dysregulation related to Covid infections.

Here’s what the studies are telling us; Symptoms deriving from autonomic dysfunction involvement are common in those affected by COVID-19. These symptoms have a great impact on the quality of life both in the short and medium to long term.

Autonomic dysfunction can include — direct tissue damage, immune dysregulation, hormonal disturbances, elevated cytokine levels, and persistent low-grade infection.

In plain english, Covid infections can cause wide ranging damage to the cells and tissues in our body, the infection can also last for some time.

This brings us full circle back to the idea of disability and why Covid has had an outsized impact on workers being able to carry on with their jobs.

For the time being, our best bet is to avoid infection or reinfection the best way we see fit. Easy to say, harder to do, I know. We can also ensure — should we contract this virus, and most of us likely will — to give ourselves ample opportunity to heal quickly and effectively.

Lifestyle changes including diet and exercise being critical, and ensuring our immune system functions well to begin with. Below this paragraph is a link to my most popular — and in my opinion — best article on optimizing your immune function.

Here’s hoping we can all get through this trying period with minimal disease, and optimal health.