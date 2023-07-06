Controversy Surrounds Alleged Titan Submarine Crisis Transcript

video by @jeffostroff

An alleged communication transcript from the OceanGate Titan submarine's ill-fated journey has ignited online controversy. The document suggests the crew fought a desperate 20-minute battle for survival before the submarine's catastrophic implosion. The transcript details the Titan's descent towards the Titanic wreck, escalating distress signals, and ultimately its rapid, uncontrolled descent, indicating a frantic 19-minute emergency response before the sub's tragic demise.