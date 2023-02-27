North Brunswick High School leads the way in annual JROTC competition

JROTC participants from the Carolinas gather Saturday for an annual competition. Photo by RawPixel / Ashleigh Pavelek

LELAND, NC - North Brunswick High School hosted its 20th annual JROTC TRI competition on Saturday.

The Junior Officer's Reserve Training Corps, which has 1709 units representing all 50 states in the U.S., operates in both public and private schools, as well as military and correctional facilities across the U.S. and overseas.

According to the national JROTC website, the organization's mission is to "motive young people to be better citizens" by providing character education and citizenship support along with leadership. The program uses cutting-edge technology to allow participants to complete a concise curriculum aimed at character and confidence building. The program is mandated by Congress and has over 310,000 participating youth annually.

Students from 17 schools across North Carolina competed in 3 events on Saturday, including air rifle, drill and ceremony, and raiders. The North Brunswick High School Army Junior ROTC program has won the air rifle competition every year since 2012. This year, the North Brunswick High School drill team also earned a coveted spot to compete in the upcoming national JROTC event, to be held in Daytona Beach, FL. This marks the program's 50th year.

North Brunswick High School has both male and female cadets, who take classes in the three renovated JROTC classrooms on campus, equipped with new technology to facilitate learning. Students have behavioral and uniform dress standards, a curriculum to follow, and meet together to do physical training and learn combat and survival skills. Leadership is emphasized, as is self-discipline.

The annual event, one of the largest JROTC events in the country, had recently been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID.