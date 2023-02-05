Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the way

Leland residents may soon be able to attend minor league baseball games at home. Photo by Steshka Willems / Pexels

LELAND, NC- A potential sports and entertainment complex with a minor league baseball team may be in the works for Leland.

Brunswick County and the Town of Leland, in collaboration with REV entertainment, will be holding a press conference in late February or early March to share more information with the public.

According to a statement on their website, REV Entertainment "creates meaningful experiences and memories while driving content and revenue." The company is responsible for sports management and development in projects like the Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, and Choctaw Stadium, formerly known as Globe Life Park. Both sports complexes are in Arlington, Texas.

Choctaw Stadium, the previous home of the Texas Rangers, was upgraded for use as a football and soccer facility in 2020 and now hosts a variety of teams and disciplines, including the XFL's Arlington Renegades, and the North Texas SC of MLS Next Pro, FC Dallas' reserve team. In 2020, the Dallas Jackals started playing Major League Rugby at the stadium.

In a statement released Wednesday, The Town of Leland commented on their relationship to REV Entertainment and the potential development project, saying officials "look forward to learning more about their interests and developing a potential partnership in the coming months."

Leland, which showed a population of 22,908 in the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 survey results, has experienced a population growth of 12.28% since then according to data taken from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022 report.

Public response to the potential deal shared on social media has been mixed, with some concerned about the rapid growth experienced by Leland locals, in particular with regard to traffic concerns. Some reported excitement and a feeling of joy, as youth baseball is a popular pass time on weekends in Leland for numerous local families. Many commenters spoke about the need for clarity regarding how the ballpark would be financed, reserving their opinion for more information surrounding the cost to taxpayers.

The date of the upcoming informational session will be made available through the Town of Leland website and on the city's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.