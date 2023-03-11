Uncovering the Mystery of The Bloop: The Loudest Sound Ever Recorded in the Ocean

In 1997, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) picked up a sound so loud that it left scientists baffled and sparked theories of sea monsters and extraterrestrial life.

Photo by Matt Hardy on Unsplash

The Bloop is a mysterious sound that was detected by NOAA's underwater microphones on July 7, 1997, in the southern Pacific Ocean. The sound was so loud that it was heard by sensors over 3,000 miles apart and was several times louder than the loudest known animal on Earth, the blue whale. The Bloop has fascinated scientists and the public alike, with numerous theories surrounding its origins and meaning. In this article, we will delve deeper into the mystery of The Bloop and explore what we know about this enigmatic sound.

The Discovery of The Bloop

The discovery of The Bloop was a complete surprise to NOAA scientists who were studying the underwater soundscape in the Pacific Ocean. The sound was recorded on hydrophones that were originally intended to detect underwater nuclear explosions. However, the sound they picked up was unlike anything they had ever heard before. The Bloop was a long, deep sound that lasted for about a minute and sounded like a giant bubble rising to the surface.

Theories Surrounding The Bloop

Since the discovery of The Bloop, scientists and the public have come up with numerous theories to explain its origin. One of the most popular theories is that The Bloop was caused by a giant sea creature, possibly a new species of giant squid. While the idea of a giant sea monster is fascinating, there is little evidence to support this theory. Another theory is that The Bloop was caused by a massive iceberg breaking off from Antarctica. While this theory seems more plausible, it doesn't explain why The Bloop was so much louder than any other known sound in the ocean.

The Truth Behind The Bloop

So, what is the truth behind The Bloop? In 2002, NOAA finally released an explanation for the enigmatic sound. They determined that The Bloop was caused by the sound of ice breaking off from glaciers in Antarctica and falling into the ocean. The sound was so loud because it was traveling through water and not air, which amplifies sound waves. While this explanation may not be as exciting as sea monsters or extraterrestrial life, it is a reminder that sometimes the most mundane explanation is the correct one.

The Legacy of The Bloop

Despite the explanation for The Bloop, the sound has left a lasting legacy in the scientific community. The discovery of The Bloop showed just how little we know about the ocean and the creatures that inhabit it. The sound also demonstrated the power and reach of underwater microphones, which can detect sounds from thousands of miles away. Today, hydrophones are used to study everything from whale songs to underwater earthquakes and are an essential tool for understanding the ocean and its inhabitants.

Conclusion

The mystery of The Bloop may have been solved, but it remains an intriguing and enigmatic sound that continues to captivate the public's imagination. While the truth behind The Bloop may not be as exciting as sea monsters or extraterrestrial life, it is a reminder of the power and mysteries of the ocean. As we continue to explore and study the ocean, who knows what other mysteries and enigmas we will uncover.