Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.

I cannot wait to share this sponsored post with you! When Blingvine asked me to share about their new shop opening soon in San Francisco, I was so excited because I knew that you would love it!

Jhumka earrings are a staple in every Indian woman’s jewelry bag.

And with summer in full swing, no better news than a new store about to open in town.

That's right.

A brand new shop dedicated to this kind of earrings by the brand Blingvine will open its doors soon to the public in San Francisco and you will be able to let your boho soul purchase the most trendy earrings for this season.

Girls and women in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and San Diego have been wearing them around, matching them with romantic outfits and they look simply gorgeous.

In the meanwhile, let's learn something more about those jewels.

Jhumka earrings have a rich history to accompany the love it receives.

These beautiful pieces originated during the time of the Mughals as temple jewelry, adoring the ears of deities.

This cultural reasoning lends the idea behind the shaping of the jhumka as a dome of Indian temples and palaces. These earrings never go out of style, are popular with everyone,''' and ooze royalty.

Bharatanatyam dancers have brought Jhumka earrings front and center.

These earrings added the perfect mystery and allure to their outfit and their dance.

The jhumka earrings have become a fan favorite because of how lightweight they are, as opposed to heavy traditional earrings.

Jodha Jhumkas Bling Vine

Jhumka earrings are not confined to one dressing style, type of person, or even a specific occasion.

Jhumkas are evergreen and add class and oomph to every outfit they’re paired with.

There are thousands of different styles of jhumkas, each one unique in its own way.

These timeless earrings are ones that can be passed on from generation to generation.

They add a touch of royalty to every look.

Menaka Long Jhumki Bling Vine

The most common types of jhumkas come in either gold or silver and are adorned with gemstones and enamel work.

These add a splash of color and enhance the look of the earrings.

With so many styles to choose from, finding the perfect pair of jhumka earrings can sometimes be a little overwhelming.

We’re here to give you five pairs of jhumkas that are classics and are so elegant that you’ll instantly fall in love with them.

1. Traditional Golden Jhumkas

The evergreen and classic traditional golden jhumkas are one staple you must have in your jewelry box. These jhumkas are inspired by temples and usually have ornate goddesses or scenes depicted on them. The traditional golden jhumkas are usually embellished with rubies, sapphires, opal, pearls, and other gems.

These jhumkas add a gorgeous touch of tradition to every outfit. They merge classic designs and modern designs in an amazing way. Wear these, and you’re sure to make heads turn wherever you go.

2. Chandbali Jhumkas

The Chandbali jhumkas are the epitome of royalty. These earrings originated in Hyderabad and were immensely popular with the Nizams. Chandbali jhumkas are versatile in their make, and you won’t find the same two pieces. Their beauty is only accentuated with the addition of Meena's work, stones, and gems.

These jhumkas are your best friend for any traditional outfit you have. The elegance of the Chandbali jhumkas is unmatched and it adds to the beauty of the wearer. These jhumkas will make you completely stand out in any crowd.

3. Silver Oxide Jhumkas

Silver oxidized jhumkas are a great example of how something traditional can merge with both Indian and western wear seamlessly. These jhumka earrings are affordable and look beautiful once worn. The unique part about these jhumkas is that the silver is already tarnished using sulfur, giving it a rustic look. For this reason, it makes any look edgy and strikes the perfect balance between comfort and quirkiness.

You can wear silver oxide jhumkas with a simple kurta or even a bohemian dress to make it look more complete. These jhumkas are defining pieces and will make you feel much more confident.

4. Polki Jhumkas

Polki jhumkas are a statement piece that stands best alone and is enough to carry an entire outfit. Polki is an uncut diamond in its raw state that is handcrafted into the gold foil. This centuries-old tradition has its roots in Rajasthan and dates back to the Mughal era.

Polkis jhumkas are not only a great style of earrings to have, but can also be passed down as heirlooms.

Polki jhumkas are ones that instantly add elegance and sophistication to any outfit. They enhance a look by a thousand times and are an instant hit with everyone. Pair it with your favorite saree or lehenga and watch the magic happen right in front of you.

5. Kashmiri Jhumkas

Kashmiri jhumkas are a class apart in their make and their style. These jhumkas have a long pearl chain attached to them. The chain can either be tugged behind the ear or can also be pinned into the hair. These jhumkas are unique and instantly garner attention. Some of these earrings are adorned with beautiful gemstones or meenakari work.

Pairing these earrings with even the simplest kurta set or saree will add a whole new dimension to the look. These majestic earrings are enough to make you feel regal and like you can own the whole world!

These are our top picks for Jhumka earrings you must have to spend your Californian summertime in style.

All these pieces are timeless and can be passed down from generation to generation.

Tell us in the comments below which is your favorite style and what pairs you already own.