New York: the growth and success of Ria Money Transfer.

New York Fabien Bazanegue

Compared with just two decades ago the world of international money transfers is unrecognizable today, and many traditional brick and mortar companies have been forced to adapt or die in this sector.

Leading the way in this industry are companies like Ria Money Transfer which have blazed a trail in transforming the way that money is sent abroad.

This market is mega, to say the least, with more than $60 billion USD being sent around the world each and every year.

This money is fundamental in supporting struggling and developing economies, and all of that is powered by market leaders like Ria.

Let’s take a look at the rapid growth and increasing success of this company, from humble beginnings to operating on a global scale.

Early Days of Ria

The very first store was opened in New York City in 1987 by Ria, with the simple goal of helping locals to send money back home to their families.

The company remained in operation at this scale for 6 years before it began to branch out.

Branching Out

Following the early success, the brand began to broaden its horizons and expands the company’s operations to European countries like Spain, Britain, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and France.

This happened in 1993 and following further years of growth and success, it was acquired by the financial giant Euronext Worldwide.

This acquisition by a global leader in financial transactions secured the future success of Ria.

In the following years, the brand continues to extend its reach globally, most importantly in India and Senegal, its first venture into Asia and Africa.

Changing The Game

It was in 2012 that Ria really stamped its authority on the market, launching Riamoneytransfer.com.

This would facilitate international money transfers via its website, a unique way for people to send money back home.

Keys To Success

It is not just the rapid growth of the company or the way in which it has sought to branch out which has brought Ria success.

This is a business and brand which has consistently sought to improve the way in which money is transferred throughout the globe.

As CEO Shawn Fielder has reiterated, Ria does

"Continue to champion new channels and markets with the same passion with which it started".

Benefits To Customers

In the current day, the business has over 500,000 locations worldwide, operating in over 160 countries.

The benefits which Ria is able to offer customers are incredibly low fees, great currency conversion rates, high-speed transfers, total transparency, and exceptional customer service.

This is what the business always sought to deliver in the beginning and they have never wavered from that commitment.

Through the app, website, and brick-and-mortar stores, Ria has become a leader when it comes to international money transfers.

Given the success of the last 35 years, it is safe to say that Ria’s future looks very bright indeed, showing no signs of changing the way in which it delivers to its clients.