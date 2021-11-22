Amazon offers tools for kitchen organization.

Barbara Fava

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bL9lR_0d3vyCYf00
The containersAmazon

This Black Friday is coming up, and we are all getting ready to buy items to make our houses more comfortable and functional as we can.

I am passionate about organizing my kitchen with containers and objects making my cooking times aesthetically pleasant.

Because yes, we are all mesmerized by those TikTok videos of kitchens being restocked with snacks and bottles all perfectly organized.

When it comes to ordering, I always give a preference to Amazon.

It is fast, they have good products and good customer service.

I have a pretty small fridge, so I had to learn how to play Tetris with it.

Fridge Drawer Organizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5kRm_0d3vyCYf00
The drawers.Amazon

The first item I want to introduce to you is this transparent drawer.

It instantly adds more space, and you can use it to store eggs, vegetables, or like in my case ham, or cheese.

It comes with two space dividers so you can organize how to store your groceries in there.

This drawer is easy to mount and very stable: so far, it has never fallen off the shelf.

Set Of Eight Refrigerator Organizer Bins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5An2_0d3vyCYf00
Amazon

This might be one of my favorite.

It is very aesthetic and easy to clean.

You can see right away what's inside of each box, and you can pile the containers up.

This product has an active coupon to allow you to save some bucks when purchasing it.

This set comes with four large bins measuring 11.2'' L x 6.7'' W x 3.6'' H.

Plus other four medium bins measure 10.2'' L x 6.2'' W x 3.0'' H.

Use these clear refrigerator storage bins to make your fridge organized and neat while gaining much more space.

Refrigerator Ziplock Bag Storage Organizer Telescopic Fridge Drawer Storage Rack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39o1nh_0d3vyCYf00
Bye-bye, messy bags!Amazon

Ziplocks are a must when you need to bring your food somewhere, like at school or the office.

I love the reusable ones, and when you need to organize them in the fridge, nothing better than a telescopic rack.

You hang the bags to the rack, and off they go in the fridge, standing and organized.

Say goodbye to the messy pile of Ziplock bags.

Ziplock Bag Storage Organizer for Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4sSN_0d3vyCYf00
Amazon

Talking about the Ziplock bags, there is one cute option that you can use both to decorate your kitchen's wall while storing the bags.

This organizer made in bamboo is perfect when you need to keep in order all the Ziplock bags when you don't use them.

In general, people tend to throw them all together in one of the drawers.

This bamboo box is eco-friendly, comes with hooks to hang it on the wall and a lock on the front to keep it closed.

Airtight Food Storage Container Set - 24 Piece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI6l5_0d3vyCYf00
They are airtight and so easy to clean!Amazon

These containers are a life-saver with organizing the cupboard with pasta, cookies, beans, dried fruit, rice, and so on.

You can pile them one on top of the other, put a label on them, and finally give some sense to your pantry.

This set contains 24 pieces of different sizes, plus spoons, labels, and markers.

The perfect storage starter kit, I would call it.

They are dishwasher safe, so easy to clean and sterilize.

These containers are also BPA-free.

These are a few ideas that will help you in organizing your kitchen functionally and aesthetically.

You will get rid of those boxes and unused spaces.

This article contains Amazon affiliate links.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
black fridayamazonkitchenonline shoppingshopping guide

Comments / 0

Published by

Italian as the espresso and currently based in Belgium, born in 1986 in Milan, I work as a communication specialist, a blogger as well as a professional sports announcer, mainly for motocross and freestyle motocross. I post about beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and travels. I have been living in Los Angeles and Mexico City until 2019, where I worked as a stunt woman, to relocate then back to Europe.

1250 followers

More from Barbara Fava

Amazon: two desk lamps you need to buy right now.

As I am starting to spend more time at my desk because finally we are done with moving in, I felt it was time for shopping. I wanted to update you a bit on the tech gadgets in my home office.

Read full story

Is wearing a newspaper dress a thing? Vogue approves it and I tried it!

Having a garden is a great perk of living in the Belgian countryside!. Ante Scriptum: all those photos were taken by me in self-portrait mode with my Canon in my backyard. Quarantine is still going strong here in Belgium, so be safe, wash your hands, and stay home.

Read full story

Would you open a franchise restaurant? This guy did and it went well.

Me wearing an original Indonesian batik outfit I bought during my last trip there. Recently opened in the busy Insurgentes Sur avenue in Mexico City, the Nacion Sushi cheerful welcomes you to its colorful ambient divided by Asiatic Countries as much as it’s divided its menu.

Read full story

I bought my first vacuum robot: is it worth the money?

A couple of days ago, I woke up with the idea of finally buying myself a robot vacuum cleaner. I had my eyes on one, and luckily, my choice has been good so far. As you know, I have two cats shedding a lot of hair, plus living in the countryside, make the house subject to having daily dust.

Read full story
2 comments

Hollywood: Nobody is the action thriller movie that I enjoyed last night.

One of the scenes.Allen Fraser / Universal Pictures. Hollywood is the place where the magic happens. And it happened again with the new action thriller movie Nobody. The Hollywoodian production company Universal went big this time and made possible one of the best action movies of 2021.

Read full story
4 comments
Carson City, NV

Caught on camera! Mama bear and her three cubs having a blast in the water of Lake Tahoe!

Mama bear and her three cubs in Lake TahoeABC7 San Francisco. The record-breaking weekend temperatures are hitting hard not only on humans but also on wildlife. It is not such a rare view to witness animals coming to drink fresh waters from our beautiful lakes and rivers.

Read full story

A night out at the bar. The day after her bank account was negative by 50 billion dollars.

Imagine planning a night out with your friends and having the best time of your life. Then, waking up the next day and your bank account screaming a negative balance of $49,999,999,697.98.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

The best beaches in San Diego for this weekend.

With summer in full swing, San Diegans have been flocking to the coast for an escape from the heat. But what's better than soaking up some rays at a seaside resort?. Whether you're looking for a quick weekend getaway or something more long-term, this list will help you find your San Diego, and neighborhood, beach dream.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco millionaire on the edge of losing his 220 million dollars: he forgot his Bitcoin password.

Stefan Thomas, a programmer in San Francisco, owns 7,002 Bitcoin that he cannot retrieve because he lost the password to his digital wallet.Coin MarkeTop. It should suck to be Stephen Thomas.

Read full story
121 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The best beaches in Los Angeles for this weekend.

Los Angeles is one of the best places to come for a beach vacation. The city has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. But instead of just randomly picking one of the popular beaches near your hotel, check out these best beaches for this weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego let's go hiking! The places you can't miss this weekend!

Whether you are a newbie or avid hiker, there is plenty of fun to be had. Hiking is an outdoor activity that most of us can do at our own pace. It does not matter if you are not super trained or if you are a beginner.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco. What you need to know if you want to visit Alcatraz.

Some of the oldest and most haunted places in America are the prisons that have been abandoned. The history of Alcatraz Island is filled with stories from alleged supernatural encounters to escapes by inmates, many of which are still unproven to this day.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco: enjoy your summer with this quick bucket list!

The summer is coming up, and the city of San Francisco once again becomes beautiful. As of late, I have been planning to make bucket lists for cities that I love. One of them is San Francisco, which is one of the most stunning cities around.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles: let's go hiking! The trails you can't miss this summer!

The Hollywood Sign as a hiking spot!logra/ Shutterstock. If you want to be one of the few Angelenos who actually gets some fresh air this summer, hiking is a great way to get your feet active.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego and the Japanese vegan restaurant The Yasai. Is it worth it?

Japanese cuisine is one of the finest when it comes to creating art in the kitchen. Edible masterpieces made of rice, seaweed, fish, eggs, and other delicacies all come together in harmony and glory with what we know as a traditional Japanese meal.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What to do in Los Angeles this summer: the ultimate bucket list!

It is finally summertime here, and the time has come to do bucket list things you couldn't normally do during the winter. Los Angeles is full of outdoor activities like hiking, camping, swimming, water parks, and surfing.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego summer bucket list: five activities in nature you will love!

One of the whales in front of San DiegoNext Level Sailing. This summer, let's make a list of all the different things you can do in San Diego. This includes anything from hiking the Torrey Pines Trail to going to a baseball game at Petco Park.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The Mexican Karla Coppel is the make-up guru and entrepreneur living in (and in love with) San Diego.

Karla Coppel, founder and CEO of Karemi CosmeticsKarla Coppel. San Diego is a city where many people decide to come to live and start a business. Among them, the Mexican Karla Coppel.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego: the three Thai restaurants that you must try this weekend.

Thai restaurants are an institution in California. Many foods and drinks have been developed from Thailand, and the country has amassed several popular dishes across the globe.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy