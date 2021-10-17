Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895) Lane Closures Scheduled For This Week

Maryland Transportation Authority

Motorists that use the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel might want to make other arrangements or be prepared for delays as the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced lane closures at the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895) during this upcoming week’s evening hours, starting this Monday night, Oct. 18.

This is a typical closure as MDTA periodically closes a tube to the I-895 tunnel for maintenance as often as once a month.

I-895 is an alterative for I-95 traffic in the Baltimore region and it connects the Caton/Dundalk area and the northern Brooklyn area.

During tunnel closures at the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, drivers may experience delays that could last as long as 15 to 20 minutes while two-way operations (during which one lane of southbound and northbound traffic is directed into the tunnel that remains open) are implemented. Closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.

The Southbound Tunnel is scheduled to be closed at 8:30 p.m. on the evenings of Monday, Oct. 18; Tuesday, Oct. 19; Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21, for contractor operations.

Drivers are encouraged to use either I-95 (Fort McHenry Tunnel) and I-695 (Francis Scott Key Bridge) as an alterative route during these hours.

Two-way operations will be in the northbound tunnel.

Re-opening is scheduled to take place at 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

Motorists are reminded to obey speed limits and stay in your lane.

This is a tentative schedule that is subject to change at any time due to weather, traffic conditions, emergency incidents or priority closures.