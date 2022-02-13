Manchester, CT

Royal Ice Cream Recall Expanded - Throw it Out

BALittle

Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded their recent recall to include all products made at their Manchester Connecticut facility because of possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.

The products were distributed to stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New Hampshire packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches, and portion- control slices.

This is an expanded recall from last week which only included these three flavors:

  • Batch Ice Cream Vanilla Bean, UPC 83765496850, 16 oz, sell by 7/19/23
  • Batch Ice Cream Mocha Chip, UPC 83765496853, 16 oz, sells by 7/19/23
  • Batch Ice Cream Ginger, UPC 83765496856, 16 oz, sell by 7/19/23

The Royal Ice Cream Company issued this announcement:

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. of Manchester, CT is expanding its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The effected brands were manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc in Manchester, CT. The FDA, on it's website, stated these products as the focus of the recall:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
  • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs
  • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
  • Art Cream all pint Flavors
  • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
  • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
  • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
  • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
  • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased any of the effected products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358.

