Second Child in Jefferson County with Self-Inflected Gun Shot with a Family Member’s Firearm This Week.

BALittle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUgyA_0dmm9X6z00
Photo by Roman Poberezhnik on Unsplash

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call at 8:30 p.m. Friday and responded to the 500 block of Roanoke Street in the Forestdale area.

Officers arrived to find a child with a gunshot wound to the leg. Family members were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize the boy. He was taken to a local hospital.

Deputy Chief David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said the initial report is that the boy found a family member’s loaded gun and accidentally shot himself. He is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed, but this is an ongoing investigation.

This boy is the second child in Jefferson County this week to suffer from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a family member’s gun.

Hueytown police and firefighters responded at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1400 block of 26th Avenue on a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Birmingham Real-Time News, Chief Mike Yarbrough, Jefferson County Sherriff's Department, said they arrived to find a 2-year-old, later identified as Kyler Small, wounded and immediately began life-saving efforts.

The child was rushed to Children’s of Alabama where he was pronounced dead.

Hueytown police, on Friday, announced a manslaughter charge against 23-year-old Krishana Danyell Small, the mother of the 2-year-old boy who died earlier this week when he found a gun.

She is charged in connection with the death of 2-year-old Kyler Small. She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond. She has since posted the bond and has been released.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Child gun wound# Birmingham child self inflecte# child dies self inflected gun # Hueytown child dies self infle# Forestdale child self inflecte

Comments / 4

Published by

Entrepreneur, Educator, Writer, Blogger, Furniture Artist, Photographer, Business Owner, Lover of Words

Scottsboro, AL
2762 followers

More from BALittle

Mobile County, AL

Son Kills Mother with Sword and Injuries Two Others

A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son. Mobile County police said a 23-year-old man carried out a sword attack on his family members on Mausap Road, in the Semmes community, around 5:00 pm Sunday night. The suspect, and son of the deceased woman, Damien Winslow Washam, 23, was arrested by Mobile County Sherriff's Office for the murder of his 61-year-old mother Helen Nettles Washam. The murder weapon was a samurai sword, according to Fox-affiliated WALA-TV.

Read full story
1 comments

January Food Recalls on Chicken Alfredo Pizza (misbranding and allergens) and Peppermint Baking Chips (soy lecithin)

Another round of recent recalls may have you looking at everything you have in your pantry and freezer. Peppermint baking chips and chicken alfredo pizza are among the latest food recalls.

Read full story
2 comments
Jackson County, AL

Drug Trafficking Arrest in Jackson County, AL

A drug trafficking investigation that began a year ago resulted in one man’s arrest and more than 300 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs being seized on Wednesday in Scottsboro.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Hostage Situation in Birmingham Ends with Victim Escaping

Birmingham’s South Precinct officers responded to the 900 block of 45th Street North in the Kingston community on a report of a domestic disturbance about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Then at 12:29 am, Birmingham Police Department tweeted that they where on the scene of a "Domestic hostage" situation.

Read full story
Anniston, AL

Teenager Fatally Shot, Another Teenager Charged

A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Anniston Tuesday evening and a 19-year-old is charged with the murder. According to Anniston Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot, at the intersection of 13th Street and Christine Avenue around 7 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in the roadway. The 15-year-old, Taevion Fife, from Gadsden, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injury.

Read full story
2 comments
Huntsville, AL

Snow in Alabama, Again?

There are plenty of discussions going around about the potential for rain, sleet, and snow in Alabama this weekend. The locations, accumulation, and impacts are anyone's guess at this point.

Read full story
13 comments
Montgomery, AL

Early Morning Shooting at Montgomery Bowling Alley Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Wounded

A 21-year-old male is dead, six people are injured and a 23-year-old is facing serious charges after a shooting at Montgomery Bama Lanes in the early morning hours Sunday. Posts flooded social media with photos from Bama Lanes as police and medics responded to a shooting inside the bowling alley, in which someone fired a gun multiple times.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Broke Its Record for Daily COVID Cases

Omicron keeps shattering records in Alabama, and certainly not in a good way. The Medical Association of the State of Alabama says more variants are forming at this very moment especially as cases of COVID are high.

Read full story
3 comments
Scottsboro, AL

Coast to Coast Health Leaders Urging People with Mild COVID-19 Symptoms Not to Go to ER

From coast to coast health officials are urging people with mild Covid symptoms not to go to the ER. “Unless you’re severely ill, please, please, do not go to an emergency room for COVID symptoms and especially not just to get tested," Dr. Michael Schooff of CHI Health said.

Read full story
24 comments

Kool-Aid, Lemonade, and Coca-Cola Among Recall - Throw Them Out

Kraft Heinz Voluntarily Recalls Select Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea Powdered Beverages and Limited Kool-Aid Powdered Beverage Products in U.S. and Select Country Time Lemonade and Tang Powdered Beverages in Canada, according to a company press release.

Read full story
700 comments
Shelby, AL

A Mustang Collector's Dream Going Across the Auction Block

Every Mustang collector's dream: A rare 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR, 1-Of-1 Shelby is hitting the auction block at the Atlantic City Classic Car Auction in February. According to their auction page, this gem belongs to a long term owner and a Mustang and Shelby collector, who purhased it new in Missouri. This 1968 Shelby GT500KR convertible has the fabulous 428CI Cobra Jet V8, which pushes out somewhere around 335 horsepower, though some say it is closer to 400 horsepower. Also equipped with 4BBL carb and, as you would expect any Shelby car, a "fun, fast, and highly efficient automatic transmission which allows for smooth transferring of speed and linear power progression."

Read full story

The Wolf Moon January 2022

January’s Full Wolf Moon reaches peak illumination on Monday, January 17, at 6:51 P.M. EST. Each month's moon has its own name and legend. The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the wolf moon is named because of legends from long ago. “It’s thought that January’s full Moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time,” it says.

Read full story
3 comments
Huntsville, AL

Alabama Police Officer Charged with Capital Murder

Off-duty Huntsville Police officer, David Michael McCoy, 28, remains in the Madison County jail without bail after state police charged him with capital murder on Friday. A family member identified the victim as 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins, mother of two, who was McCoy's pregnant girlfriend. Law enforcement says McCoy shot his girlfriend in the head while she was inside a parked car at Weston Ranch Apartments in Madison.

Read full story
6 comments

2021 Weather Disasters in the Billions of Dollars

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences issued it's. Global Environmental Health Newsletter and stated that July 2021 was the world’s hottest month ever recorded, marking a significant milestone for climate change. That month, the global surface temperature reached 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93 degrees Celsius) above the century average. The Pacific Northwest region in the U.S. and Canada, Eastern Europe, Northeast China, and Japan experienced record-breaking heat. In the contiguous U.S., the summer of 2021 slightly surpassed the 1936 Dust Bowl Summer as the hottest on record.

Read full story
4 comments

Is the Pandemic to Blame for the Spike in US At-Home Births?

Typically, at-home births account for about 1% of all births in the US. But due to fear of contracting COVID-19, visitation restrictions for family members, and in some cases, babies not being allowed to stay in the mother’s room, many moms are deciding against delivering at a hospital.

Read full story
1 comments
Bessemer City, NC

Two Food Recalls That You Need to Know About

Two major companies have issued recalls on certain foods that you need to know about. Dole is recalling some of their bagged salad products that may be contaminated with Listeria. Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling ground beef due to E. coli.

Read full story
95 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy