Second Child in Jefferson County with Self-Inflected Gun Shot with a Family Member’s Firearm This Week.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call at 8:30 p.m. Friday and responded to the 500 block of Roanoke Street in the Forestdale area.

Officers arrived to find a child with a gunshot wound to the leg. Family members were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize the boy. He was taken to a local hospital.

Deputy Chief David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said the initial report is that the boy found a family member’s loaded gun and accidentally shot himself. He is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed, but this is an ongoing investigation.

This boy is the second child in Jefferson County this week to suffer from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a family member’s gun.

Hueytown police and firefighters responded at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1400 block of 26th Avenue on a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Birmingham Real-Time News, Chief Mike Yarbrough, Jefferson County Sherriff's Department, said they arrived to find a 2-year-old, later identified as Kyler Small, wounded and immediately began life-saving efforts.

The child was rushed to Children’s of Alabama where he was pronounced dead.

Hueytown police, on Friday, announced a manslaughter charge against 23-year-old Krishana Danyell Small, the mother of the 2-year-old boy who died earlier this week when he found a gun.

She is charged in connection with the death of 2-year-old Kyler Small. She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond. She has since posted the bond and has been released.