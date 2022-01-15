January Food Recalls on Chicken Alfredo Pizza (misbranding and allergens) and Peppermint Baking Chips (soy lecithin)

Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash

Another round of recent recalls may have you looking at everything you have in your pantry and freezer. Peppermint baking chips and chicken alfredo pizza are among the latest food recalls.

In a company announcement, posted on the U. S. Food & Drug Administration website, "Lily’s Sweets, is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. People who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy should not consume these products. The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively at Walmart stores in the United States. No other Lily’s products are included in this recall."

Lily Sweets confirmed that "the error was discovered after consumers contacted the company and reported finding the white candy pieces mixed with Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips. We have determined that the error occurred at a co-manufacturer. The white disc-shaped candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not present in Lily’s Peppermint Flavor chips. Individuals with a severe allergy to soy should not consume this product."

Make sure you check the full recall list of Lily's packages.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to contact the company for a full refund by completing a contact form at https://lilys.com/pages/contact-us or by calling Lily's consumer contact line at (877) 587-0557.

Additionally, Kettle River is recalling chicken alfredo pizza due to misbranding and allergens.

According to Kettel River's press release " KR is recalling approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen, heat-treated, not fully cooked items were produced on various dates between Dec. 9, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped “KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza” with lot codes “21343, 21349, 21362 or 22011” stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

The products are subject to recall bear establishment number “P-04203” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations, as well as fundraiser programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the company determined that it used labels intended for a different product that does not contain wheat and reported the issue to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Contact Lisa Waletzko, Owner, Kettle River Products, at (320) 838-3400 or at kwaletzko@kettleriverpizza.com for more information