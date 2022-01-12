Snow in Alabama, Again?

Photo by Vladimir Haltakov on Unsplash

There are plenty of discussions going around about the potential for rain, sleet, and snow in Alabama this weekend. The locations, accumulation, and impacts are anyone's guess at this point.

According to the Nation Weather Service in Huntsville, “Overall, confidence is increasing in snowfall this weekend in Alabama, but as with every winter system in the south, stay tuned as minor forecast changes may result in major differences in the impacts."

A strong storm system that is barreling out of Canada will dump heavy snow across the Midwest late this week before becoming a potential snowstorm for the South and East this weekend. The same system responsible for the late-week Midwest snowstorm will move into the South over the weekend, reports Fox Weather.

This storm system will send a cold front plummeting into the state Saturday. The precipitation will start out as rain but could change over to snow on Saturday night and into Sunday as temperatures drop and much colder air moves in from the northwest. The main call will be if the storm system's colder air will reach the area before the precipitation moves out.

With the typical disclaimer of " This forecast is still uncertain and could change since it’s still four days out from the event," meteorologists are building confidence that accumulations will be possible.

According to forecasters, snow will be possible in north and north-central Alabama, and locations farther south may be in for a rain-snow mix.

The weather service is already warning that roads may become slippery Saturday night through Monday morning in northern parts of the state.