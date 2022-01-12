Shelby, AL

A Mustang Collector's Dream Going Across the Auction Block

Every Mustang collector's dream: A rare 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR, 1-Of-1 Shelby is hitting the auction block at the Atlantic City Classic Car Auction in February.

According to their auction page, this gem belongs to a long term owner and a Mustang and Shelby collector, who purhased it new in Missouri. This 1968 Shelby GT500KR convertible has the fabulous 428CI Cobra Jet V8, which pushes out somewhere around 335 horsepower, though some say it is closer to 400 horsepower. Also equipped with 4BBL carb and, as you would expect any Shelby car, a "fun, fast, and highly efficient automatic transmission which allows for smooth transferring of speed and linear power progression."

This 1 of 1 Shelby convertible has the correct Wimbledon White exterior with black power top and correct saddle bucket seats. It was restored over 40 years ago, and remains in excellent condition today.

The perks continue with power steering, power brakes, tilt-away steering wheel, AM radio, tachometer, trip odometer and center console mounted gauges.

Motorious reported, " Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. The challenger produced this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for."

Sports Car Market reports that the original price would have been around $5,000 but could sale for as much as $200,000 at auction.

To learn more about this car and the auction visit http://gpkauctions.net

