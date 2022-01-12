Kool-Aid, Lemonade, and Coca-Cola Among Recall - Throw Them Out

Photo by Andrey Ilkevich on Unsplash

Kraft Heinz Voluntarily Recalls Select Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea Powdered Beverages and Limited Kool-Aid Powdered Beverage Products in U.S. and Select Country Time Lemonade and Tang Powdered Beverages in Canada, according to a company press release.

According to the FDA, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023, and November 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production.

Additionally, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with “Best When Used By” date of September 15, 2023, and select Tang powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates of August 20-21, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same issue.

These products, along with others, might contain traces of glass or metal pieces. The Kraft Heinz company said the particles do not pose a serious threat. But, out of an abundance of caution, it recalled the products. During an internal review at a manufacturing facility, Kraft Heinz discovered the issue.

Now, multiple additional Kraft Heinz beverages might contain traces of glass and metal. As a result, the manufacturer has also issued a recall alert to include the following drinks: Country Time Lemonade, Tang, and Arizona Tea powdered beverages.

Kraft Heinz advises customers not to consume any of the drinks that are subject to recall. Instead, they should either return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

Kraft Heinz listed all the drinks that are part of the recall in the press release. The list includes several beverages sold in the US and Canada as follows:

The Food Safety News reported that these states, dates, and codes are affected because of the potential of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers.:

Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

