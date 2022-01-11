Alabama Police Officer Charged with Capital Murder

Madison County Inmate Roster

Off-duty Huntsville Police officer, David Michael McCoy, 28, remains in the Madison County jail without bail after state police charged him with capital murder on Friday.

A family member identified the victim as 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins, mother of two, who was McCoy's pregnant girlfriend. Law enforcement says McCoy shot his girlfriend in the head while she was inside a parked car at Weston Ranch Apartments in Madison.

According to law enforcement, McCoy called 911 on Friday (January 7) and claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide, by shooting herself, while sitting in a car. But upon investigation, officials say they found a photo of him in the car and texts on the victim's phone that led them to consider him as a suspect.

According to the Spraggins family, the two met on an online dating site and she was seven months pregnant with their daughter. Her family described a turbulent relationship with McCoy, who they said wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.

According to a statement from Huntsville Police:

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) lead a death investigation related to an incident on Lawsons Ridge Drive that occurred Friday, Jan. 7.

The investigation involves an HPD officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident. HPD has placed the officer on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Any additional information about the case will be released by SBI.

The State Bureau of Investigation released a statement that says:

On Friday, Jan. 7, at the request of the Huntsville Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded to a death investigation at approximately 11 a.m. at Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville.

SBI Special Agents arrested and officially charged David McCoy, 28, of Madison with Capital Murder. McCoy, who is an officer with the Huntsville Police Department, was off duty at the time of the incident.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. ALEA would like to thank the Huntsville Police Department for its cooperation throughout the investigation.