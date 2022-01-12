Early Morning Shooting at Montgomery Bowling Alley Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Wounded

Photo by Andrea Ferrario on Unsplash

A 21-year-old male is dead, six people are injured and a 23-year-old is facing serious charges after a shooting at Montgomery Bama Lanes in the early morning hours Sunday.

Posts flooded social media with photos from Bama Lanes as police and medics responded to a shooting inside the bowling alley, in which someone fired a gun multiple times.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Montgomery Bama Lanes will be closed Sunday.

According to Montgomery Police Department, police and medics responded around 1 am Sunday to the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway to reports of a shooting. They found one of the shooting victims, Jeffrey Reed, 21, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Montogomery Advertiser reported that police responded to all 3 of Montgomery's hospitals after receiving calls of people shot. Police found a total of six additional victims: two adult men who were being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds; one adult female and three other adult males who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No identifications have been released on these shooting victims. Officers determined all the victims were wounded during the shooting inside Bama Lanes on Atlanta Highway.

Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department said “this was an isolated event and not a mass shooting.”

After an investigation, Montgomery police charged 23-year-old Tory Johnson with murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of second-degree assault. Johnson was taken into custody and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. No motive has been released.

WSFA reported that the police investigation revealed there was an argument between people inside the bowling alley that turned physical, leading to the shooting. There was a Montgomery police officer on the scene. They were working in an off-duty capacity along with a private security guard employed by the business.

The shooting is still under investigation.