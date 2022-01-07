Two Food Recalls That You Need to Know About

Photo by Kelly Visel on Unsplash

Two major companies have issued recalls on certain foods that you need to know about.

Dole is recalling some of their bagged salad products that may be contaminated with Listeria. Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling ground beef due to E. coli.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced yesterday, Thursday, Jan. 6, that more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled after a sample package tested positive for E. coli. The recall affects approximately 28,000 pounds of raw meat with store-brand labeling at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, and WinCo. The meat was shipped to retailers in seven states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The products included in the recall were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and include “EST. 965” either inside the USDA’s mark of inspection or near the time stamp, or the “use by” or “freeze by” dates.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the strain of E. coli detected in the sample — E. coli O157:H7 — can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, dehydration, kidney failure or even death. Children under 5 and the elderly are at the greatest risk. Most patients begin experiencing symptoms within 3-4 days after exposure, though symptoms may begin as early as one day after exposure, or appear after as many as 10 days.

The complete list of recalled products and information is below. For images of the packaging, visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/food_label_pdf/2022-01/recall-001-2022-labels.pdf

WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022

Walmart, ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022

WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

Kroger, Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN/ 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

Walmart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022

Walmart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Win-Co, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Kroger, GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Walmart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022

Similarly, Dole is recalling some of its bagged salad due to concerns over listeria contamination.

Dole published on its website, "Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces a Voluntary Precautionary Recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. "

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA. Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

For a full list of recalled packages, visit https://www.dole.com/en/press/2021/20211222-bessemer-city-yuma-recall . Consumers with questions about the voluntary recalls should call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111.

