Montenegro Collage My own creation / Bakir Djulich

A hidden gem nestled between Croatia and Albania, Montenegro is only now gaining popularity as a tourist destination - but it's easy to see why. The country's dramatic mountainscapes, medieval villages, and pristine beaches offer something for everyone. The Emerald Coast is dotted with quaint fishing villages and UNESCO-protected old towns, while the interior is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of Europe. And with its relatively unspoiled natural beauty, Montenegro is the perfect place to get away from it all and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation. So if you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination with something for everyone, you are in the right place. Keep reading to learn more about the great and unexplored jewel of the Adriatic sea.

History of Montenegro

Kotor Visit Montenegro

Montenegro is a small country with a long and rich history. It was first settled by the Illyrians, a group of tribes who settled in the Balkan region in the 4th century BC. In 168 BC, the Roman Empire conquered the Illyrian Kingdom, and Montenegro became part of the Roman province of Illyricum. In 395 AD, the Roman Empire was divided into two parts, and Montenegro became part of the Eastern Roman Empire. Montenegro was an important stronghold for the Orthodox Christian Church in the Middle Ages. From the 15th to the 19th century, Montenegro was ruled by powerful rulers known as the "Black Kings." In 1918, Montenegro became part of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. During World War II, Montenegro was occupied by Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. In 1991, Montenegro became an independent country. Today, Montenegro is a member of NATO and is working towards joining the European Union.

Government in Montenegro

Ostrog Monastery Visit Montenegro

Montenegro is a parliamentary democracy with the president as the head of state and the prime minister as the head of government. The unicameral parliament, the Skupstina, has 81 members elected for a four-year term by proportional representation. Montenegro has a multi-party system; however, the two largest political parties are the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and the Democratic Front (DF). Several agencies play an essential role in Montenegro's government, such as the Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services, the Agency for Environmental Protection, and the Agency for Data Protection. Each agency is responsible for different aspects of Montenegrin society and helps to ensure that the country runs smoothly.

Healthcare in Montenegro

Montenegro has a public healthcare system that provides free primary healthcare to all citizens and legal residents. Several private hospitals and clinics offer more comprehensive coverage for a fee. Montenegro has a meager rate of infectious diseases, and most travelers will not need special vaccinations before traveling Montenegro. However, it is always best to check with your local travel health clinic or doctor. They will be able to advise you on the most up-to-date information about vaccinations, travel insurance, and other health precautions for Montenegro. They may also be able to put you in touch with agencies that can provide more comprehensive medical coverage for your trip.

Best Places to Visit in Montenegro

1. Kotor

Kotor Wikipedia

Kotor is a beautiful medieval city located on the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Many agencies offer tours of the city, and there are also several restaurants and cafes where you can enjoy traditional Montenegrin food. The city is also home to several historic landmarks, including the Cathedral of Saint Tryphon, which was built in the 12th century. Kotor is a truly stunning place to visit, and it is well worth exploring its many historical and cultural attractions.

2. Budva

Budva Wikipedia

Budva is a renowned resort town located in Montenegro, on the shores of the Adriatic Sea. It is a trendy tourist destination frequented by travelers from all corners of the globe. The city’s population is just under 19,000, yet it swells to many times that number during high season. What makes Budva so appealing? Its lively nightlife is a big draw, with many bars and clubs dotting the cityscape. In addition, Budva boasts some of the finest beaches in Montenegro – flawless stretches of coastline that are perfect for soaking up the Mediterranean sun. If you’re looking to enjoy an unforgettable beach holiday, Budva should be at the top of your list. Fortunately, plenty of agencies can help you arrange your travel and accommodation.

3. Cetinje

Cetinje TripAdvisor

Cetinje is a town in Montenegro with a long history dating back to the 15th century. It was once the capital of Montenegro and is still home to several government agencies. The town is also known for its many museums dedicated to various topics such as history and culture. One of the most famous museums in Cetinje is the National Museum, which houses a collection of art and artifacts from Montenegro’s past. Visitors can also explore the Old Royal Capital, once the seat of Montenegro’s rulers. Today, Cetinje is a popular tourist destination for those who want to learn more about Montenegro’s history and culture.

4. Durmitor National Park

Durmitor The Culture Trip

Durmitor National Park is one of the most stunning natural areas in Montenegro. The park features soaring mountains, pristine lakes, and a wide variety of wildlife. It is also home to several agencies that work to protect the park's resources. Durmitor National Park was established in 1952 and covered an area of nearly 1,500 square kilometers. The park is well known for its hiking trails, which wind through some of the most beautiful scenery in Montenegro. In addition to its natural beauty, the park also offers several cultural attractions, including several traditional villages. Durmitor National Park is an essential part of Montenegro's tourism industry and attracts visitors from all over the world.

5. Lovcen National Park

Lovcen TripAdvisor

Lovcen National Park is yet another beautiful national park with sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea. The agencies who manage the park have done an excellent job of preserving the area's natural beauty while providing visitors with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the scenery. There are well-marked hiking trails through the forests and up to the summit of Mount Lovcen, where you can enjoy 360-degree views of the coast. The park is also home to various wildlife, including several species of eagles that can often be seen flying overhead. Whether you're looking for a place to hike, birdwatch, or relax and enjoy the view, Lovcen National Park is worth a visit.

Travel Insurance and Where to Stay In Montenegro

Hotel Forza Terra in Kotor Bay TripAdvisor

Montenegro is a beautiful country with a lot to offer tourists. From the stunning Bay of Kotor to the UNESCO-listed Old Town of Kotor, there are plenty of reasons to visit Montenegro. However, before you book your ticket, it's essential to consider whether or not should you buy travel insurance. While Montenegro is generally a safe destination, travel risks are always associated. If you're planning on doing any activities that could potentially be dangerous, such as hiking or skiing, it's a good idea to get insurance in case of an accident. Likewise, if you're traveling with expensive equipment or belongings, you may want to insure them in case they're lost or stolen. Ultimately, whether or not to buy travel insurance is a personal decision, but it's something you should consider before heading to Montenegro.

Regarding finding accommodation in Montenegro, there is no shortage of options. Whether looking for a luxurious hotel or a cozy bed and breakfast, you can find something to suit your needs and budget. Several hotels are located near popular attractions such as Duklja Castle and Porto Montenegro for those interested in exploring the country's history and culture. And for those who want to relax and enjoy the scenery, there are plenty of beachfront hotels with stunning views of the Adriatic Sea. With so many available accommodation options, Montenegro will have something for everyone.

Final Words

Montenegro is a small but beautiful country located in the Balkans. Although its larger neighbors often overshadow me, Montenegro has a lot to offer tourists, from its stunning coastline to its fascinating history and culture. Whether you're looking for a place to hike, ski, or relax and enjoy the view, Montenegro is worth a visit. And with its relatively low cost of living, Montenegro is an affordable destination for budget-minded travelers. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip to Montenegro today!