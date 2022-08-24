Sometimes Writers Must Wear Capes (and Spandex)

[Bad] Ideas | Scriptdog

DO YOU KNOW WHO YOUR ENEMY IS?

This will be the battle of your life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfOeK_0hSlW6Ya00
Wikimedia Commons

Imagine you’re the star of a movie based on your life. And maybe it’s not a movie, but it’s real. Okay, basically, I’m asking you to imagine that you’re in your own life, which is like, duh.

Moving on.

Now, imagine that you’re not only the star of your own life, but you are the hero/heroine. You’re the good gal/guy. Okay, for some of you this might also be duh, but not all of us see ourselves as the heroes of our own lives. Some of us are our own enemies. With me so far?

Not so “duh” anymore is it?

Today though, you are the hero.

And for you to be the hero, there needs to be a villain.

There is no good without evil, no light without dark, no burp without carbonation.
-Zen 101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3WR4_0hSlW6Ya00
Adobe

The better the villain, the better the movie. Even if that movie is your life.

There are some pretty heavy-duty villains out there: Despots, Dictators, Bullies, Soup Nazis (keeping the Seinfeld reference-per-essay streak alive for those playing along), Godzillas, Wicked Witches, Evil Queens and Jokers!

There’s Darth Vader! Hannibal Lecter! The Terminator!

Nurse Ratched!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuRX0_0hSlW6Ya00
Pexels

Let’s call your movie A Writer’s Life’s Quest’s for __________________ [Insert whatever it is you want here, e.g. Immortality, Fame, Fortune, World Peace, World Prosperity, a really good Peking Duck, whatever you’re after.]

In your movie, the villain is played by…

Drum roll please…

…a Blank Sheet of Paper.

(Empty Screen with Blinking Cursor just doesn’t have the same ring to it).

It’s YOU vs. The BLANK PAGE

You need to stop the Blank Page from blowing up the world, robbing a bank, killing your dog, or worse! The blank page is wicked and knows no moral boundaries. The blank page is hungry and will stop at nothing. (Technically, the blank page is already nothing, but work with me here.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liw0Y_0hSlW6Ya00
Wikimedia Commons

How will our hero (that’s you!) vanquish this all-powerful enemy?

The longer you wait to do battle, the stronger your enemy becomes. Any delay makes your odds even more daunting. Wait too long and you will be rendered moot for being mute. (Too cute?) -that rhymes. :)

You have been trained for this mission, you have the inner strength to carry forward, you are ready for the confrontation.

You must defeat the Blank Page, survival hangs in the balance.

Your enemy is more evil than any WMD, any nuclear attack, any virus or pox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjuMd_0hSlW6Ya00
Adobe

Your enemy knows your heart, your secrets, your weaknesses.

You have no army behind you, no futuristic technology, no enemy-of-their-enemy with whom to align. This is all you, baby.

You are Indiana Jones, you are Batman, you are Tarzan, Spartacus, James Bond!

This is your time for glory, your time to shine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAmYC_0hSlW6Ya00
Adobe

Dig deep:

find your inner strength,
find your fortitude,
find your pen.

Use it to make a mark.

If it’s a blank screen, take even the tiniest of your fingers and just go doink on a little-lettered plastic square.

In one stroke, you have defeated your mortal enemy.

You have reigned supreme.

You have won this battle on this day at this moment and will be celebrated as the victor in your Writer’s Life’s Quest for all you value and hold dear.

Ta da.

See- wasn’t so bad.

No cape, no spandex, just a little doink is all you need to overcome the villainous blank page.

Write and the rest will follow.

If only all our enemies were blank pages.
What a wonderful world this would be.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Writing# hollywood# villains# hero# self

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Director, Producer of TV, Film and Stand-Up Comedy Tours in the MENA region and Asia. Writer's Guild, Director's Guild and Producer's Guild member. WARNING: Microdosing content will shift paradigm.

West Hollywood, CA
29 followers

More from [Bad] Ideas | Scriptdog

In the Gutter with Woody Harrelson and Robin Wright

How does someone go from playing Woody Boyd in Cheers (Woody was called Woody!) to Mickey Knox, his character in Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers?. This essay has nothing to do with that. (Or maybe it has everything to do with that… we shall see.)

Read full story

Boy Scout's Pinky Promise

We were stationed behind a folding table in front of a Pavilions Grocery Store, eight Boy Scouts and two fathers. The mission was to sell popcorn. Like the Girl Scouts and cookies, the Boy Scouts have the same annual fund-raising drill, only it’s popcorn.

Read full story
1 comments

Writing Lessons from Hollywood A-Listers

WARNING: I name drop to an obnoxious level in this article. Advice inspired by Hollywood. This one is courtesy of mogul Barry Diller. We had our opening scene for a TV pilot called Under Contract (USA Network) set in a junkyard, the kind with dirt instead of pavement. Diller said that if there was dust in an opening scene (i.e., dirt being kicked up by cars, or walking), then nobody would watch. So, don’t write about things that manifest dust.

Read full story
1 comments

Writers Find Fame and Fortune by Waking up This Way

Alarms are the worst way to wake up if you want wealth | Photo by AdobeUnsplash. I have a theory that how my day goes is directly related to how I wake up. I didn’t claim it was a brilliant, or ground-breaking theory.

Read full story

The Art of Clapping First

Have you ever been at a comedy club, or any kind of live performance, a book signing maybe, where the audience was a little slow on the uptake and nobody was applauding when they should have been?

Read full story

Salman Rushdie is an Inspiration

This is a story about coming close to Mr. Rushdie and sharing some of his well-honed advice for writers. I also share a private observation he made that has inspired me for decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash

How would the object of so many female-gazes game this out?. By the end of this essay, you too will be a master in the art of romance. But let me tell ya it’s better than diggin’ a ditch.

Read full story

Non-Alcoholic Drinking Games are Trending

A Zero-Proof gathering of friends not to be forgotten (unfortunately) Zero Alcohol content | Photo by Wine EnthusiastWikimedia Commons. When people say they don’t drink, the Dadster in me wants to say “You must be thirsty” or “Don’t get dehydrated” or “How the heck aren’t you dead?”

Read full story

Someone Hates Your Grandma - A BINGO STORY

Out there in the world, your grandma, who has lived a long life and has intersected with all kinds of people, has at one time or another accrued a hater. She may not have been your G-Ma at the time, but she is now and she has an enemy.

Read full story

Five Bad Ideas for TV Shows

ATTN: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney+ and HBO Max: This post’s for you. Gun Hands, the Reality Series Never Coming AnywhereWikimedia Commons. These days I’ve been a bit of a nomad, hitting a slew of countries, mostly for comedy shows we produce… I’m behind the scenes, no way am I going on stage.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy