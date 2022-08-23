The Art of Clapping First

[Bad] Ideas | Scriptdog

BE THE BULLS-EYE

How you can add power to the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098Cf3_0hJbC8bT00
Author

Have you ever been at a comedy club, or any kind of live performance, a book signing maybe, where the audience was a little slow on the uptake and nobody was applauding when they should have been?

Author

Have you ever been the person to start clapping first?

Usually it’s only a second, if that, before the next people join in and the clapping ripples across the previously subdued crowd.

And you smile to yourself, thinking, hey, I did this.
That comedian or singer or speaker was bumming at the lull but I came in like a superhero and changed the vibration in the room.
If it’s a comedy show, maybe you laughed first, which is very contagious.
From all the comedy shows we have produced, my take is that 40% of laughter in a proper comedy club setting is a result of the people around you laughing.
The rest is in direct relation to the talent on stage.

When you clap first, you are changing the dynamics of more than just the room’s vibration. You are closing the loop with the artist, the feedback loop that has to be fully charged in order for art to flourish.

As writers, we put ourselves out there, out here, out everywhere.

We aren’t in need of real time feedback like live performers, but we do appreciate knowing if our words have pierced anyone, found a kindred spirit, effected a sublime resonance.

Clapping first for a writer’s article or essay on Medium is like being the sensitive soul in the crowd at a live event where the moment for applause has come but only silence persists.

You’re the one who gets it, you’re the one who goes, oh f**k, nobody’s clapping and that poor soul up there is dying inside.

You keep your hands low as you smack them together, loud enough to be heard by those around you, who in turn mimic, nay echo, nay expound on your initial sharp percussive sound of sonic approval with motions of their own hands, a repeating action that fans out further now, in concentric circles — you at the bulls-eye — until the whole crowd is engaged in thunderous applause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZBf7_0hJbC8bT00
Unsplash

You did this! You may not appreciate it, but you sustained a life. The life of an artist.

This isn’t about cheerleading.

This isn’t about open encouragement.

This is about saving the spark of someone putting themselves out there through a selfless gesture that finds traction and gets amplified, turning the insecurity attempting to find purchase inside our artist’s psyche into bold confidence.

All this in turn manifests itself in even greater performances emanating from our artist, rewarding you, the prime mover, the catalyst, with even greater pleasure from an ever more elevated performance.

There are not many unexplored parts of this planet. We aren’t pioneers moving west. But you can still be a leader, you can be out front.

You can clap first.

Unless they really suck.

Then just sit on your hands, maybe wondering if now is a good time to hit the bathroom.

This guy doesn't suckParamount+

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# writing# cheerleading# philosophy# rushdie# buddhism

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Director, Producer of TV, Film and Stand-Up Comedy Tours in the MENA region and Asia. Writer's Guild, Director's Guild and Producer's Guild member. WARNING: Microdosing content will shift paradigm.

West Hollywood, CA
27 followers

More from [Bad] Ideas | Scriptdog

In the Gutter with Woody Harrelson and Robin Wright

How does someone go from playing Woody Boyd in Cheers (Woody was called Woody!) to Mickey Knox, his character in Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers?. This essay has nothing to do with that. (Or maybe it has everything to do with that… we shall see.)

Read full story

Sometimes Writers Must Wear Capes (and Spandex)

Imagine you’re the star of a movie based on your life. And maybe it’s not a movie, but it’s real. Okay, basically, I’m asking you to imagine that you’re in your own life, which is like, duh.

Read full story

Boy Scout's Pinky Promise

We were stationed behind a folding table in front of a Pavilions Grocery Store, eight Boy Scouts and two fathers. The mission was to sell popcorn. Like the Girl Scouts and cookies, the Boy Scouts have the same annual fund-raising drill, only it’s popcorn.

Read full story
1 comments

Writing Lessons from Hollywood A-Listers

WARNING: I name drop to an obnoxious level in this article. Advice inspired by Hollywood. This one is courtesy of mogul Barry Diller. We had our opening scene for a TV pilot called Under Contract (USA Network) set in a junkyard, the kind with dirt instead of pavement. Diller said that if there was dust in an opening scene (i.e., dirt being kicked up by cars, or walking), then nobody would watch. So, don’t write about things that manifest dust.

Read full story
1 comments

Writers Find Fame and Fortune by Waking up This Way

Alarms are the worst way to wake up if you want wealth | Photo by AdobeUnsplash. I have a theory that how my day goes is directly related to how I wake up. I didn’t claim it was a brilliant, or ground-breaking theory.

Read full story

Salman Rushdie is an Inspiration

This is a story about coming close to Mr. Rushdie and sharing some of his well-honed advice for writers. I also share a private observation he made that has inspired me for decades.

Read full story
1 comments
West Hollywood, CA

Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash

How would the object of so many female-gazes game this out?. By the end of this essay, you too will be a master in the art of romance. But let me tell ya it’s better than diggin’ a ditch.

Read full story

Non-Alcoholic Drinking Games are Trending

A Zero-Proof gathering of friends not to be forgotten (unfortunately) Zero Alcohol content | Photo by Wine EnthusiastWikimedia Commons. When people say they don’t drink, the Dadster in me wants to say “You must be thirsty” or “Don’t get dehydrated” or “How the heck aren’t you dead?”

Read full story

Someone Hates Your Grandma - A BINGO STORY

Out there in the world, your grandma, who has lived a long life and has intersected with all kinds of people, has at one time or another accrued a hater. She may not have been your G-Ma at the time, but she is now and she has an enemy.

Read full story

Five Bad Ideas for TV Shows

ATTN: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney+ and HBO Max: This post’s for you. Gun Hands, the Reality Series Never Coming AnywhereWikimedia Commons. These days I’ve been a bit of a nomad, hitting a slew of countries, mostly for comedy shows we produce… I’m behind the scenes, no way am I going on stage.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy