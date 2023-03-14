What to do with party leftovers

So after living in an apartment for nearly six years, I recently moved into a house and had a house warming party, an opportunity for my friends to check out the new digs (I'll use any excuse for a party!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xgQP_0lHj495X00
One can only eat so much rabbit food as prepared...Photo byBachelorontheCheap.com

Not wanting to cook or grill (no real time to visit), I ordered pizza and wings for the party, asking folks to bring a salad, side dish or dessert to share.  They brought a BOAT LOAD of food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmRVZ_0lHj495X00
Browning some seasoned chicken breastsPhoto byBachelorontheCheap.com

I've got veggie trays, meat and cheese trays, desserts, pretzels, and more which this Bachelor TRULY appreciates!

But I can't possibly eat all this stuff before those dreaded "Best By" dates hit, so what do I do with it all?

Cook, portion, and/or freeze!

Here's an idea for veggie trays, make some soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160VoX_0lHj495X00
After the chicken is browned, pull it from the pot, set it aside for chopping later, and add the veggies to the potPhoto byBachelorontheCheap.com

Basically all I did was brown a couple of seasoned chicken breasts, then chop up some vegetables and add them to the soup pot, pour in some water, let that all simmer for an hour or so, then added some rice for a nice chicken and rice soup.  The house got to smelling SO good!  After letting the soup cool, I portioned it out for the freezer and some cold-weather comfort food meals down the road.  Combined with a nice crusty garlic bread, it's another dose of YUM!

There are so many options to consider when it comes to these meat, cheese, and veggie trays.  Sauteed broccoli, sliced turkey, and melted cheese over rice or noodles; ham fried rice, broccoli cheese soup; cauliflower and cheese casserole.  If you've got a few items in your pantry and fridge like onions, garlic, mushrooms, potatoes, rice, noodles, and some bacon, (everything is better with bacon), Consider a bacon-loaded cauliflower and cheese casserole topped with sour cream, more bacon, and green onion. It's actually kind of fun throwing a few ingredients together, almost like you're in an episode of Chopped on the Food Network, a show featuring party leftovers! Creating some meals kind of on the fly for the freezer is an entertaining endeavor.

As far as all those party leftover desserts go, cakes freeze really well, just slice them into individual portions and freeze.  The same goes for pies and cheesecakes.  Divvy them up to enjoy later!  And if you feel ambitious, those pretzels in a food processor make a great base for a crust or topping!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQUJC_0lHj495X00
Delicious Chicken and Rice Soup and just look at that color!Photo byBachelorontheCheap.com

Getting creative with party leftovers not only prevents spoilage, it saves you some money on that grocery bill!  I won't have to go shopping for a while now thanks to my friends and those housewarming donations!

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike

