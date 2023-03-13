Coffee filter hack to line plant container drainage holes

Weed barrier fabric, a.k.a., landscaping fabric is an excellent product that prevents weed growth so your veggies and flowers can thrive. It's great to line pathways with, keeping your mulch, stone, or brick passages clear of weeds. Allowing water, air, and nutrients to pass through it, weed barrier fabric also has another great use - you can line the inside bottom of your containers with it, allowing for drainage without losing soil through the hole(s).

Don't use this to line your containers with... Photo by BachelorontheCheap.com

Landscaping fabric can be purchased at most home improvement stores such as Home Depot, with prices ranging from around $15 for a small roll to around $150 for larger, heavy-duty rolls for big projects.

Use coffee filters instead! Photo by BachelorontheCheap.com

But I say, don't even pay the $15 for the small roll if you're a container gardener, besides, there's way too much cutting involved to 'customize' the fabric to fit your container size. Weed barrier fabric is good stuff, but coffee filters do the very same job and are WAY cheaper!

Like the weed fabric, coffee filters allow for drainage at the bottom of your pots or large containers, without losing soil through the hole. You just need one filter for larger pots, and you can get away with halving and quartering coffee filters down to size for smaller pots. Here's the best part, you can get a package of coffee filters on the cheap! A package of 150 filters cost me $1.25 at Dollar Tree. That's enough "fabric" to do more than pots than I own!

A raised bed container lined with a few coffee filters to cover drainage holes, rather than spending time cutting weed barrier. Photo by BachelorontheCheap.com

Get the weed barrier fabric for large landscaping jobs, and use coffee filters for your containers! Comparing the price, $15 or more for weed fabric vs. $1.25 for coffee filters that will do the same job and also save you time doing it, it's a no-brainer!

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike