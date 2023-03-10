Lent Season Friday Recipe, Smoky Crab Dip & Garlic Bread

I love a good crab dip, but that's not easy to do when you live in the Midwest... It's not like good, fresh crab is readily available and canned crab is, well, eh... Hopefully, you've got a nice seafood shop near you that offers lump crab meat. In a pinch, the imitation stuff will do, it's better than canned crab for this recipe, which undoubtedly will have shell bits in it that you'll have to pick out.

Smoky Crab Dip on Baguettes, it's another dose of YUM! From Bachelor on the Cheap. Photo by BachelorontheCheap.com

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crab meat

8 ounces cream cheese (softened)

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup chopped green onion, reserve some for garnish

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon Louisiana Hot Sauce

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

The juice from one lemon

Baguette, sliced

1/2 stick butter (reserve for melting)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions: Mix all ingredients (except the baguettes and reserved garlic and butter for melting of course) together in a medium-sized bowl. Transfer to a cast iron skillet and grill over indirect heat, stirring occasionally until bubbly, golden brown, and delicious, about 30-45 minutes. The key is low and slow with this, allowing the dip to take on a nice hint of smoky goodness. About 10 minutes before pulling from the grill, melt the garlic butter in a grill-safe bowl and toast the sliced baguettes, brushing them with the garlic butter on both sides until golden, brown, and delicious. Serve the baked dip on the toast and enjoy!

You would pay high dollar to get this kind of appetizer in a restaurant and finding a restaurant that even has this appetizer on the menu could prove to be a challenge. Making this yourself makes sense and it's SO tasty! It's another dose of YUM!

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike