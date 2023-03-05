Stocking your pantry, fridge, and freezer

Bachelor on the Cheap

Even if you don't like to cook, there are going to be those times when you are perhaps short on cash or eating out just isn't a timely option.  Why settle for a peanut butter sandwich, when you can make a nice pasta dish?  You need to have something available to fix and eat at home and you'll save some cash to boot vs. eating out so often.   And here's a bonus to a well-stocked pantry...  If you don't like to cook but you have a friend or girlfriend that does - they can cook something up for you!

Stock your pantry with items you'll actually eat before they expire.Photo byAnnie Spratt/Unsplash

The whole key here is to stock a pantry and fridge/freezer with items you really like.  Don't buy things that are "good for you" or items that are "OK" but you really don't eat that often.  If you're not a peanut butter person, there's no sense in having a lot of that in your pantry, buy a larger amount of something you really like instead.  When it comes to dried herbs and spices, they can get pricey, so don't buy a large variety just because it might impress somebody or you think you'll try it... but it just ends up getting old.  Buy what you know you like and if you want to experiment, great, but go small.  And when it comes to buying these items, don't shop at the high-priced grocery store, you'll find every essential you need at Dollar Tree or Aldi and save a lot of cash doing so.

Basics for the Pantry ~ Items you need for just about whatever you're making, be it frying, roasting, grilling, or baking

  • Kosher salt
  • Regular table salt
  • Black pepper
  • Olive oil
  • Some kind of vegetable oil
  • Vinegar ~ you could go crazy here, there is a lot of vinegar variety out there, regular, red wine, rice wine, balsamic, champagne, apple cider, sherry...  go with what you know and like.  I keep regular, rice wine (it's mild), apple cider, and balsamic on hand

Baking Basics for the Pantry

  • All-purpose flour
  • Pancake/waffle mix
  • Biscuit and/or cornmeal mix
  • Baking soda
  • Baking powder
  • Cream of tartar
  • Cocoa powder (unsweetened)
  • Baking chocolate
  • Evaporated milk
  • Vanilla extract

Sweetener Basics for the Pantry

  • Granulated sugar
  • Brown sugar
  • Powdered sugar
  • Artificial sugar
  • Maple syrup
  • Molasses ~ a must-have to make BBQ sauce!
  • Honey

Dried Herbs, Seasoning, and Spice Basics for the Pantry ~ remember, go with what you know and like

  • All-purpose seasoning salt
  • Bouillon cubes and/or powders or pastes, beef & chicken
  • Bay leaves
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Chili powder
  • Crushed red pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Ground cumin
  • Ground ginger
  • Ground nutmeg
  • Ground pumpkin spice
  • Italian seasoning mix
  • Minced onion
  • Old Bay, regular ~ excellent with fish/seafood
  • Oregano
  • Paprika ~ sweet and smoked
  • Rosemary
  • Sesame seeds
  • Thyme

Beverage Basics for the Pantry

  • Coffee
  • Tea ~ remember, go with what you like, if you're not a tea person, grab more coffee from the store shelf, a different flavor/roast for a change of pace perhaps
  • Lemonade/Gatorade drink mix

Rice, Grain, and Pasta Basics for the Pantry ~ You could go crazy here, there's such a variety

  • White rice ~ long grain, medium grain, short grain, par-boiled, jasmine, basmati
  • Brown rice ~ I don't really care for brown rice, personal choice, I'd rather stock up with some wild rice
  • Oatmeal
  • Corn meal
  • Breadcrumbs ~ plain, Italian seasoned, Panko, etc., your call
  • Pasta ~ keep a variety on hand, egg noodles, elbow macaroni, spaghetti noodles, spirals, bow ties...

Snacks and Cereal Basics for the Pantry

  • Apple sauce
  • Chips
  • Cookies
  • Crackers
  • Dried fruits
  • Granola bars
  • Nuts/seeds
  • Peanut butter
  • Pretzels
  • Popcorn
  • Your favorite breakfast cereals

Canned Good Basics for the Pantry ~ stick with what you know and love, if you don't like navy beans, don't buy 'em

  • Beef broth
  • Chicken broth
  • Beans ~ you can go so many ways here, cannellini, navy, black, pinto, heck, baked!  And yes, refried counts
  • Carrots
  • Corn
  • Green beans
  • Mixed vegetables
  • Peas
  • Potatoes ~ yes, really, sometimes you just don't feel like boiling and peeling potatoes to make something
  • Olives
  • Tomatoes ~ all varieties, diced, sauce, paste, etc.
  • Chili's and salsas
  • Tuna, salmon, sardines
  • Chicken
  • Spam ~ yes, Spam, go with the low-sodium varieties, Spam and eggs for breakfast is rather tasty

Egg and Dairy basics for the Refrigerator

  • Eggs ~ I like to buy the 18-count containers and try to always have two on hand
  • Milk
  • Heavy cream
  • Coffee creamer
  • Sour cream and/or plain yogurt
  • Butter
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Mozzarella cheese
  • American cheese
  • Parmesan cheese

Fresh Produce for the Refrigerator

  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Broccoli and/or cauliflower
  • Lettuce and/or leafy greens
  • Lemons/limes
  • Apples

Must-have Condiments for the Refrigerator

  • Jellies/jams
  • Ketchup
  • Mustard ~ keep a variety on hand, yellow, brown, Dijon, it's a change of pace and it keeps well
  • Mayonnaise
  • Ranch Dressing ~ Italian dressing is a good one too, an excellent impromptu marinade
  • Pickles, relish
  • BBQ sauce ~ I prefer to make my own, but hey, sometimes you need a "quickie"
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Louisiana Hot Sauce, or Sriracha
  • Soy or Teriyaki sauce ~ a quick stir fry is a go-to meal for me

Basics for the Freezer

  • Ground beef
  • Pork sausage
  • Boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
  • Bacon
  • Frozen veggies ~ peas, corn, broccoli, cauliflower, mixed, whatever you'll eat
  • Frozen fruit ~ strawberries, blueberries, peaches
  • Dough ~ pizza crust, pie crust, puff pastry
  • Vanilla ice cream  ~ topped with some of that fruit, yum!

Fresh Produce for the counter

  • Tomatoes
  • Onions ~ store in your pantry if you've got the space
  • Potatoes ~ another item for the pantry if you've got the space and have fun with this one, there's russet, Yukon Gold (a personal favorite), red potatoes, fingerlings, new potatoes, purple/blue potatoes (great for grilling)
  • Garlic
  • Bananas

Another basic item to keep at-the-ready and fresh on your counter is a good loaf of bread.  Get away from the mass-produced sliced stuff, spend the extra buck here, and get a whole loaf, it tastes better.  And no, you don't want to store it in the fridge thinking it will extend its shelf life, it won't.  Putting bread in the fridge actually dries it out which means it won't hold up in a sandwich like it's supposed to and there's the loss of flavor thing... 

So there you have it, a nicely stocked Bachelor on the Cheap pantry, fridge, and freezer.  The nice thing is, you can build this up a little at a time.  Whenever you make a grocery list, refer to this article and add a few items from it to your grocery list.  You'll stock your pantry in no time.   And remember the best benefit:  Properly stocking a pantry leads to more cooking/baking/grilling, which means eating out less, eating better, and saving money!

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# essential# stocking# pantry# fridge# freezer

Comments / 0

Published by

Being a bachelor and living life well but with a budget in mind, I review products and services and report on the best deals. I post my shopping experiences online, benefiting customers and businesses alike. $pend Wisely My Friends...

Wichita, KS
1K followers

More from Bachelor on the Cheap

Lent Season Friday Recipe, Smoky Crab Dip & Garlic Bread

I love a good crab dip, but that's not easy to do when you live in the Midwest... It's not like good, fresh crab is readily available and canned crab is, well, eh... Hopefully, you've got a nice seafood shop near you that offers lump crab meat. In a pinch, the imitation stuff will do, it's better than canned crab for this recipe, which undoubtedly will have shell bits in it that you'll have to pick out.

Read full story

Basic Spice Battle: Name Brands vs. Discount Brands

I do a lot of cooking, not only do I love to do it, but I value the ability to control the ingredients with the goal of eating healthier - but still deliciously - in mind. I appreciate the art and skill of cooking and knowing how to properly season your food is a huge part of that.

Read full story
4 comments

Extend the life of highlighters, markers and pens with proper storage

You're at the office and you share desk space, you reach for a highlighter stored in one of those desktop pen/pencil holders and when you go to highlight something on an office memo, the highlighter is dry... UGH!

Read full story

Egg prices continue to drop in latest grocery store price review

Where do you prefer to grocery shop? Aldi, Walmart, the mainstream grocery store?. Shoppers tend to be loyal to a particular store, we're creatures of habit after all. Some folks like Aldi because of the consistently low prices and name brands aren't a concern. Others favor Dillons because of the loyalty card and fuel points. Then there are those who do their regular grocery shopping at Walmart liking the one-stop shopping convenience for clothes, home & garden, and other general merchandise.

Read full story

Common Question: How long can you keep meat in the freezer?

A lot of people are stocking up on freezer items these days, with a focus on meats. Some folks are doing so to fight inflation, prices of all meats are way up and will continue to do nothing but climb. Other folks are buying up meats as a result of world events and supply chain concerns, out of fear some items will become scarce or unavailable.

Read full story
56 comments

No Spend Sunday

Sunday, it's a day of rest for many, a day filled with activity for others. Sundays may entail going to church, working on a hobby or project, spending time with family, dining out, and perhaps going to the beach or a park.

Read full story
12 comments

Cleaning your garbage disposal

The garbage disposal is a common household appliance that does a dirty job. They're handy if you don't like to throw away food scraps (I prefer to throw veggie scraps in a compost bin), but a nightmare if you clog one up.

Read full story

Stock up on olive oil before prices really jump

It's a kitchen staple in most American households, but olive oil will most likely be in short supply and much higher in price by the end of the year. European producers of olive oil are facing a major shortfall in production as a result of the heatwave that hit the continent in 2022. An estimated 80% of the world's olive oil comes from European countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Read full story
1 comments

Repurposing candle jars 8 ways

You always need to have some candles around, for ambiance, the aroma, or when the power goes out. If you're not into candles, maybe you should be, there are actually some great options out there these days. Aromas like bourbon, Mahogany leather, spiced tobacco, and even hemp are available. There are even 'crackling' candles that mimic the sounds of a wood-burning fire in the fireplace.

Read full story
16 comments

Using a plastic drawer set as a cold frame for the garden

The land of Oz, where temps this time of year vary big time. In the spring months, it could be 70 degrees one day and 32 degrees the next until Mother's Day, the last day on the Farmer's Almanac Calendar when the danger of frost has passed.

Read full story
19 comments

'Pulled' Pork Hack

When smoking or grilling some pork butt low and slow isn't an option, putting a small pork roast in the crock pot certainly is and it delivers some pretty darn tasty pulled pork!

Read full story
2 comments

Embrace the crockpot

The crock pot, along with the microwave, are two of a bachelor's best buddies in the kitchen. But crock pots are under-utilized and that's a Bachelor on the Cheap crime.

Read full story
3 comments

Scrambled Egg Hack

So you just emptied a jar of Tostitos or store-brand cheese sauce to make some nachos..... Don't throw the jar away!. Save it to make some easy, cheesy scrambled eggs for breakfast tomorrow!

Read full story
6 comments

Treating vegetable soup like Pho

It's cold out. With sleet, snow and a low temperature of -2 with wind chill forecasted overnight, it's soup weather. I'm making vegetable soup. That may sound a bit boring and less-than-hearty to some folks, but I'm not making a soup to serve in the traditional American way. I'm putting a Pho spin on it.

Read full story

Grocery Store Prices, a side-by-side comparison

Where do you prefer to grocery shop? Aldi, Walmart, the mainstream grocery store?. Here's this week's side-by-side comparison of grocery store prices for Aldi, Walmart, and Dillon's (Kroger, a.k.a. the mainstream grocery store).

Read full story
7 comments

Fish isn't just for Lent

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, a 40-day 'season' for prayer, fasting, giving something up for self-improvement as well as motivation for contributing food, money, and time to good causes.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Egg prices have really dropped

The incredible, edible egg, is perhaps the most versatile protein on the planet. You can have eggs prepared in so many different ways, they're good boiled, scrambled, poached, fried, stir-fried... They're fantastic all by themselves, they pair well with so many things (think sunny side up egg on a burger), they're ingredients in all kinds of dishes from dressings to casseroles and you almost can't bake without them.

Read full story
10 comments
Wichita, KS

Planning for some St. Patrick's Day fun in Wichita

The religious and cultural celebration of Saint Patrick and all that is Irish is right around the corner on March 17. Having some Irish in your blood is not required to celebrate, just put your green on!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy