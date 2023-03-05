Stocking your pantry, fridge, and freezer

Even if you don't like to cook, there are going to be those times when you are perhaps short on cash or eating out just isn't a timely option. Why settle for a peanut butter sandwich, when you can make a nice pasta dish? You need to have something available to fix and eat at home and you'll save some cash to boot vs. eating out so often. And here's a bonus to a well-stocked pantry... If you don't like to cook but you have a friend or girlfriend that does - they can cook something up for you!

Stock your pantry with items you'll actually eat before they expire. Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash

The whole key here is to stock a pantry and fridge/freezer with items you really like. Don't buy things that are "good for you" or items that are "OK" but you really don't eat that often. If you're not a peanut butter person, there's no sense in having a lot of that in your pantry, buy a larger amount of something you really like instead. When it comes to dried herbs and spices, they can get pricey, so don't buy a large variety just because it might impress somebody or you think you'll try it... but it just ends up getting old. Buy what you know you like and if you want to experiment, great, but go small. And when it comes to buying these items, don't shop at the high-priced grocery store, you'll find every essential you need at Dollar Tree or Aldi and save a lot of cash doing so.

Basics for the Pantry ~ Items you need for just about whatever you're making, be it frying, roasting, grilling, or baking

Kosher salt

Regular table salt

Black pepper

Olive oil

Some kind of vegetable oil

Vinegar ~ you could go crazy here, there is a lot of vinegar variety out there, regular, red wine, rice wine, balsamic, champagne, apple cider, sherry... go with what you know and like. I keep regular, rice wine (it's mild), apple cider, and balsamic on hand

Baking Basics for the Pantry

All-purpose flour

Pancake/waffle mix

Biscuit and/or cornmeal mix

Baking soda

Baking powder

Cream of tartar

Cocoa powder (unsweetened)

Baking chocolate

Evaporated milk

Vanilla extract

Sweetener Basics for the Pantry

Granulated sugar

Brown sugar

Powdered sugar

Artificial sugar

Maple syrup

Molasses ~ a must-have to make BBQ sauce!

Honey

Dried Herbs, Seasoning, and Spice Basics for the Pantry ~ remember, go with what you know and like

All-purpose seasoning salt

Bouillon cubes and/or powders or pastes, beef & chicken

Bay leaves

Cayenne pepper

Chili powder

Crushed red pepper

Garlic Powder

Ground cinnamon

Ground cumin

Ground ginger

Ground nutmeg

Ground pumpkin spice

Italian seasoning mix

Minced onion

Old Bay, regular ~ excellent with fish/seafood

Oregano

Paprika ~ sweet and smoked

Rosemary

Sesame seeds

Thyme

Beverage Basics for the Pantry

Coffee

Tea ~ remember, go with what you like, if you're not a tea person, grab more coffee from the store shelf, a different flavor/roast for a change of pace perhaps

Lemonade/Gatorade drink mix

Rice, Grain, and Pasta Basics for the Pantry ~ You could go crazy here, there's such a variety

White rice ~ long grain, medium grain, short grain, par-boiled, jasmine, basmati

Brown rice ~ I don't really care for brown rice, personal choice, I'd rather stock up with some wild rice

Oatmeal

Corn meal

Breadcrumbs ~ plain, Italian seasoned, Panko, etc., your call

Pasta ~ keep a variety on hand, egg noodles, elbow macaroni, spaghetti noodles, spirals, bow ties...

Snacks and Cereal Basics for the Pantry

Apple sauce

Chips

Cookies

Crackers

Dried fruits

Granola bars

Nuts/seeds

Peanut butter

Pretzels

Popcorn

Your favorite breakfast cereals

Canned Good Basics for the Pantry ~ stick with what you know and love, if you don't like navy beans, don't buy 'em

Beef broth

Chicken broth

Beans ~ you can go so many ways here, cannellini, navy, black, pinto, heck, baked! And yes, refried counts

Carrots

Corn

Green beans

Mixed vegetables

Peas

Potatoes ~ yes, really, sometimes you just don't feel like boiling and peeling potatoes to make something

Olives

Tomatoes ~ all varieties, diced, sauce, paste, etc.

Chili's and salsas

Tuna, salmon, sardines

Chicken

Spam ~ yes, Spam, go with the low-sodium varieties, Spam and eggs for breakfast is rather tasty

Egg and Dairy basics for the Refrigerator

Eggs ~ I like to buy the 18-count containers and try to always have two on hand

Milk

Heavy cream

Coffee creamer

Sour cream and/or plain yogurt

Butter

Cheddar cheese

Mozzarella cheese

American cheese

Parmesan cheese

Fresh Produce for the Refrigerator

Carrots

Celery

Broccoli and/or cauliflower

Lettuce and/or leafy greens

Lemons/limes

Apples

Must-have Condiments for the Refrigerator

Jellies/jams

Ketchup

Mustard ~ keep a variety on hand, yellow, brown, Dijon, it's a change of pace and it keeps well

Mayonnaise

Ranch Dressing ~ Italian dressing is a good one too, an excellent impromptu marinade

Pickles, relish

BBQ sauce ~ I prefer to make my own, but hey, sometimes you need a "quickie"

Worcestershire sauce

Louisiana Hot Sauce, or Sriracha

Soy or Teriyaki sauce ~ a quick stir fry is a go-to meal for me

Basics for the Freezer

Ground beef

Pork sausage

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

Bacon

Frozen veggies ~ peas, corn, broccoli, cauliflower, mixed, whatever you'll eat

Frozen fruit ~ strawberries, blueberries, peaches

Dough ~ pizza crust, pie crust, puff pastry

Vanilla ice cream ~ topped with some of that fruit, yum!

Fresh Produce for the counter

Tomatoes

Onions ~ store in your pantry if you've got the space

Potatoes ~ another item for the pantry if you've got the space and have fun with this one, there's russet, Yukon Gold (a personal favorite), red potatoes, fingerlings, new potatoes, purple/blue potatoes (great for grilling)

Garlic

Bananas

Another basic item to keep at-the-ready and fresh on your counter is a good loaf of bread. Get away from the mass-produced sliced stuff, spend the extra buck here, and get a whole loaf, it tastes better. And no, you don't want to store it in the fridge thinking it will extend its shelf life, it won't. Putting bread in the fridge actually dries it out which means it won't hold up in a sandwich like it's supposed to and there's the loss of flavor thing...

So there you have it, a nicely stocked Bachelor on the Cheap pantry, fridge, and freezer. The nice thing is, you can build this up a little at a time. Whenever you make a grocery list, refer to this article and add a few items from it to your grocery list. You'll stock your pantry in no time. And remember the best benefit: Properly stocking a pantry leads to more cooking/baking/grilling, which means eating out less, eating better, and saving money!

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike