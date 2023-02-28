Repurposing candle jars 8 ways

Bachelor on the Cheap

You always need to have some candles around, for ambiance, the aroma, or when the power goes out.  If you're not into candles, maybe you should be, there are actually some great options out there these days.  Aromas like bourbon, Mahogany leather, spiced tobacco, and even hemp are available.  There are even 'crackling' candles that mimic the sounds of a wood-burning fire in the fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAqNF_0l2TPo1B00
There are so many ways you can repurpose candle jarsPhoto byMike Thayer

Then there are the gifting, family, and or friends getting you a nice candle in a jar for Christmas.  Maybe they're trying subtly to tell you something about the smell of your apartment, or maybe it's just a thoughtful gift...

But what do you do with that jar once the candle is used up?

Don't throw it away, there are all kinds of great uses for those jars!

But first things first, you have to clean the jar before repurposing.  Removing wax remnants and possibly some black soot isn't hard, but it can take a while and is worth the effort.  To remove leftover wax, throw the candle jar in the freezer, overnight for smaller candles, and 24 hours for larger ones.  The frozen wax should pop right off, use a butter knife to loosen it if necessary.  The soot should come off easily with warm soap and water.  For more challenging black soot stains, break out the rubbing alcohol.  Remove any stickers that may be on the jar, goo-gone comes in handy here.  Once the wax and soot are removed from the jar, run it through the dishwasher.

Now you're ready to repurpose.

There's the obvious, buy a new candle without a jar and continue to use your jar as it was intended.  This is an especially good option for those seasonal, decorative jars with Halloween, Christmas, another holiday, or misc., themes.  Change out the candle color, and put in a scented candle, a crackling candle is great for those Christmas-themed jars...  Don't throw away those decorative jars!

If you're into growing house plants, candle jars make great plant starter vessels.  Any plant that easily roots from a cutting will do well in a repurposed candle jar.  Expand your indoor garden with cuttings from Spider plants, Philodendrons, Kalanchoe, Swiss Cheese plants, Coleus and/or Begonia, etc.  You're not limited to cuttings either, use your jar to start an avocado pit or lemon seeds.  In the spring, I often use old candle jars to soak some veggie and flower seeds in water overnight before planting them outside in the garden the next morning.

If you like to cook, old candle jars make great culinary jars.  An excellent addition to the kitchen, you can keep fresh parsley, basil, cilantro, dill, mint, and other herbs at arm's length from the cutting board.  It's not only functional but it dresses up your kitchen too, visually and aromatically.   Treat herbs like cut flowers, put about an inch of water in the jar, and snip the bottom of the herb stems, this will extend the life of the cuttings.  You can keep them on the counter when in use, then easily tuck them in the fridge with some plastic loosely draped over the top until your next meal.  Candle jars with lids are fantastic for the kitchen too, for storing spices.  I have some dedicated to my own spice blends, especially my secret rubs for grilling and BBQ.

Turn those jars into drinking glasses.  This is a bit eclectic, it's not like you're going to get a matched set of glasses unless you're REALLY into candles.  But you can't really get more functional than with this everyday use repurpose.  Candle jars come in all sorts of sizes and shapes, some work nicely for adult beverage short glasses.  I've even got a few that serve as double-shot glasses.  I'm currently in search of candles where the jars would work as stemless wine glasses.   Old jars work great for your home bar set up too, especially for a party to hold toothpicks, accouterments, and those funky little umbrellas.

There's more to candle buying than just look, color, aroma...  The repurpose is key.  What role that jar will play in the future can determine the buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tQuw_0l2TPo1B00
Put those candle jars to work in the medicine cabinet! This common jar shape can also serve as a double shot glass.Photo byMike Thayer

Candle jars make great Q-Tip, dental pick, and other medicine cabinet item holders.  I used to use dixie cups to hold items like these in the medicine cabinet, but they tend to tip over too easily, creating a mess on the shelves and sometimes the floor to clean up.  Repurposing a small candle jar for this task eliminates that problem, the jars providing a heavier base that won't easily tip over from an awkward pull or an inadvertent bump.

Organize your desk/office with candle jar pencil/pen holders. Why pay for overpriced desk organizers when you have good-looking candle jars that will do the same job?  Not just for pens and pencils I've also got a couple of jars that hold business cards, one for mine, and one for the cards from business contacts.

Related: Extend the life of highlighters, markers, and pens with proper storage

Candle jars that came with lids are great additions to the Garage/shop.  Have a bunch of nuts, bolts, screws, nails, etc., in a junk drawer or worse yet, messing up your toolbox?  Toolboxes are for tools, not hardware.  Organize all those nuts, bolts, screws, etc., with candle jars.  And the beauty of the lids, you can fasten them to the underside of a shelf or the side of a cabinet for out-of-the-way storage.  Just unscrew the jar from the secured lid to access what you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJzKs_0l2TPo1B00
Store gift cards, it's a visual reminder rather than keeping them tucked away in your wallet past the expiration date.Photo byMike Thayer

You can go the decorative route with old candle jars, using them as a centerpiece on a coffee table or on a shelf.  You can go with the classic glass marbles look, sea shells on a base of sand, or the dreaded potpourri.  I know, most guys don't do potpourri to include yours truly, but it is an option and bachelorettes read this blog too.  Getting a bit more functional and borrowing from a desktop use of storing business cards, I have a jar on a bar table that contains gift cards and coupons.  And last but not least, you can put candy and/or chocolates in a candle jar.  Keep what you like in it for everyday use.  Put seasonal candies in it for the holidays.

So if you haven't been a candle person, become one.  They look good, the scented ones smell good, candlelit dinners with a date are a must and then there's the power outage thing.  All good reasons to have some candles on hand and you can repurpose the jars to boot!  The possibilities of using candle jars are almost endless.

$pend Wisely My Friends...

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# repurposing# candle jars# practical ideas# creative# medicine cabinet

Comments / 17

Published by

Being a bachelor and living life well but with a budget in mind, I review products and services and report on the best deals. I post my shopping experiences online, benefiting customers and businesses alike. $pend Wisely My Friends...

Wichita, KS
883 followers

More from Bachelor on the Cheap

No Spend Sunday

Sunday, it's a day of rest for many, a day filled with activity for others. Sundays may entail going to church, working on a hobby or project, spending time with family, dining out, and perhaps going to the beach or a park.

Read full story
9 comments

Stocking your pantry, fridge, and freezer

Even if you don't like to cook, there are going to be those times when you are perhaps short on cash or eating out just isn't a timely option. Why settle for a peanut butter sandwich, when you can make a nice pasta dish? You need to have something available to fix and eat at home and you'll save some cash to boot vs. eating out so often. And here's a bonus to a well-stocked pantry... If you don't like to cook but you have a friend or girlfriend that does - they can cook something up for you!

Read full story

Cleaning your garbage disposal

The garbage disposal is a common household appliance that does a dirty job. They're handy if you don't like to throw away food scraps (I prefer to throw veggie scraps in a compost bin), but a nightmare if you clog one up.

Read full story

Stock up on olive oil before prices really jump

It's a kitchen staple in most American households, but olive oil will most likely be in short supply and much higher in price by the end of the year. European producers of olive oil are facing a major shortfall in production as a result of the heatwave that hit the continent in 2022. An estimated 80% of the world's olive oil comes from European countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Read full story
1 comments

Using a plastic drawer set as a cold frame for the garden

The land of Oz, where temps this time of year vary big time. In the spring months, it could be 70 degrees one day and 32 degrees the next until Mother's Day, the last day on the Farmer's Almanac Calendar when the danger of frost has passed.

Read full story
19 comments

'Pulled' Pork Hack

When smoking or grilling some pork butt low and slow isn't an option, putting a small pork roast in the crock pot certainly is and it delivers some pretty darn tasty pulled pork!

Read full story
2 comments

Embrace the crockpot

The crock pot, along with the microwave, are two of a bachelor's best buddies in the kitchen. But crock pots are under-utilized and that's a Bachelor on the Cheap crime.

Read full story
3 comments

Scrambled Egg Hack

So you just emptied a jar of Tostitos or store-brand cheese sauce to make some nachos..... Don't throw the jar away!. Save it to make some easy, cheesy scrambled eggs for breakfast tomorrow!

Read full story
6 comments

Treating vegetable soup like Pho

It's cold out. With sleet, snow and a low temperature of -2 with wind chill forecasted overnight, it's soup weather. I'm making vegetable soup. That may sound a bit boring and less-than-hearty to some folks, but I'm not making a soup to serve in the traditional American way. I'm putting a Pho spin on it.

Read full story

Grocery Store Prices, a side-by-side comparison

Where do you prefer to grocery shop? Aldi, Walmart, the mainstream grocery store?. Here's this week's side-by-side comparison of grocery store prices for Aldi, Walmart, and Dillon's (Kroger, a.k.a. the mainstream grocery store).

Read full story
7 comments

Fish isn't just for Lent

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, a 40-day 'season' for prayer, fasting, giving something up for self-improvement as well as motivation for contributing food, money, and time to good causes.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Egg prices have really dropped

The incredible, edible egg, is perhaps the most versatile protein on the planet. You can have eggs prepared in so many different ways, they're good boiled, scrambled, poached, fried, stir-fried... They're fantastic all by themselves, they pair well with so many things (think sunny side up egg on a burger), they're ingredients in all kinds of dishes from dressings to casseroles and you almost can't bake without them.

Read full story
10 comments
Wichita, KS

Planning for some St. Patrick's Day fun in Wichita

The religious and cultural celebration of Saint Patrick and all that is Irish is right around the corner on March 17. Having some Irish in your blood is not required to celebrate, just put your green on!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy