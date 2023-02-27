Using a plastic drawer set as a cold frame for the garden

Bachelor on the Cheap

The land of Oz, where temps this time of year vary big time.  In the spring months, it could be 70 degrees one day and 32 degrees the next until Mother's Day, the last day on the Farmer's Almanac Calendar when the danger of frost has passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NezXj_0l1IDpwm00
Use this in your garden. Great for balconies, patios, porches.Photo byMike Thayer

Using a cold frame can help you deal with that crazy weather and get an early start in the garden.  They're great because they insulate plants from those dramatic swings in temperature, they act as a shelter from the wind and the best part, come in quite handy when transitioning starter plants from an indoor environment to the great outdoors.

Creating a cold frame can be intimidating though, with the construction of wood or PVC pipe framing, the use of plastic sheeting, or perhaps repurposing an old storm door or window.  And the downside to building a cold frame such as this is it's set in a certain place in the yard.  Having a cold frame in an apartment or patio setting is not an easy thing to do either.  Or is it...

Enter a cheat, the plastic drawer Cold Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUkWO_0l1IDpwm00
Seeds you start indoors can easily be hardened outsidePhoto byMike Thayer

Do you have one of those plastic drawer sets on wheels that you no longer use?  Turn it into a cold frame.  Even if you don't have one of those on hand, they are inexpensive.  I picked one up today at Walmart for $20 for the sole purpose of using it as a cold frame, no construction is required!   I've put all the starter pots that I started from seed indoors in it.  The drawers can be opened up during the day for ventilation and to get the starter plants acclimated to the great outdoors, then I can easily shut the drawers at night if there is a frost warning.  The top of the drawer set serves as a work surface.  On wheels, the 'cold frame' is mobile.  I can move it around to maximize sun exposure or protect it from stormy weather (plus shutting the drawers).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYGkD_0l1IDpwm00
Open the drawers by day, close at nightPhoto byMike Thayer

I could NOT have built a cold frame this mobile and easy to use for $20.  I've been able to house tomatoes, brussels sprouts, cucumbers, and a variety of flowers in this easy-peasy cold frame.  The three drawers provide ample space for all the seeds I've started indoors and will provide great protection from any frost warning, all I have to do is shut the drawers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyQUa_0l1IDpwm00
Ample storagePhoto byMike Thayer

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cold frame# garden# plants# plastic drawers# seed

Comments / 30

Published by

Being a bachelor and living life well but with a budget in mind, I review products and services and report on the best deals. I post my shopping experiences online, benefiting customers and businesses alike. $pend Wisely My Friends...

Wichita, KS
854 followers

More from Bachelor on the Cheap

No Spend Sunday

Sunday, it's a day of rest for many, a day filled with activity for others. Sundays may entail going to church, working on a hobby or project, spending time with family, dining out, and perhaps going to the beach or a park.

Read full story
10 comments

Stocking your pantry, fridge, and freezer

Even if you don't like to cook, there are going to be those times when you are perhaps short on cash or eating out just isn't a timely option. Why settle for a peanut butter sandwich, when you can make a nice pasta dish? You need to have something available to fix and eat at home and you'll save some cash to boot vs. eating out so often. And here's a bonus to a well-stocked pantry... If you don't like to cook but you have a friend or girlfriend that does - they can cook something up for you!

Read full story

Cleaning your garbage disposal

The garbage disposal is a common household appliance that does a dirty job. They're handy if you don't like to throw away food scraps (I prefer to throw veggie scraps in a compost bin), but a nightmare if you clog one up.

Read full story

Stock up on olive oil before prices really jump

It's a kitchen staple in most American households, but olive oil will most likely be in short supply and much higher in price by the end of the year. European producers of olive oil are facing a major shortfall in production as a result of the heatwave that hit the continent in 2022. An estimated 80% of the world's olive oil comes from European countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Read full story
1 comments

Repurposing candle jars 8 ways

You always need to have some candles around, for ambiance, the aroma, or when the power goes out. If you're not into candles, maybe you should be, there are actually some great options out there these days. Aromas like bourbon, Mahogany leather, spiced tobacco, and even hemp are available. There are even 'crackling' candles that mimic the sounds of a wood-burning fire in the fireplace.

Read full story
16 comments

'Pulled' Pork Hack

When smoking or grilling some pork butt low and slow isn't an option, putting a small pork roast in the crock pot certainly is and it delivers some pretty darn tasty pulled pork!

Read full story
2 comments

Embrace the crockpot

The crock pot, along with the microwave, are two of a bachelor's best buddies in the kitchen. But crock pots are under-utilized and that's a Bachelor on the Cheap crime.

Read full story
3 comments

Scrambled Egg Hack

So you just emptied a jar of Tostitos or store-brand cheese sauce to make some nachos..... Don't throw the jar away!. Save it to make some easy, cheesy scrambled eggs for breakfast tomorrow!

Read full story
6 comments

Treating vegetable soup like Pho

It's cold out. With sleet, snow and a low temperature of -2 with wind chill forecasted overnight, it's soup weather. I'm making vegetable soup. That may sound a bit boring and less-than-hearty to some folks, but I'm not making a soup to serve in the traditional American way. I'm putting a Pho spin on it.

Read full story

Grocery Store Prices, a side-by-side comparison

Where do you prefer to grocery shop? Aldi, Walmart, the mainstream grocery store?. Here's this week's side-by-side comparison of grocery store prices for Aldi, Walmart, and Dillon's (Kroger, a.k.a. the mainstream grocery store).

Read full story
7 comments

Fish isn't just for Lent

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, a 40-day 'season' for prayer, fasting, giving something up for self-improvement as well as motivation for contributing food, money, and time to good causes.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Egg prices have really dropped

The incredible, edible egg, is perhaps the most versatile protein on the planet. You can have eggs prepared in so many different ways, they're good boiled, scrambled, poached, fried, stir-fried... They're fantastic all by themselves, they pair well with so many things (think sunny side up egg on a burger), they're ingredients in all kinds of dishes from dressings to casseroles and you almost can't bake without them.

Read full story
10 comments
Wichita, KS

Planning for some St. Patrick's Day fun in Wichita

The religious and cultural celebration of Saint Patrick and all that is Irish is right around the corner on March 17. Having some Irish in your blood is not required to celebrate, just put your green on!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy