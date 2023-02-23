Wichita, KS

Egg prices have really dropped

Bachelor on the Cheap

The incredible, edible egg, is perhaps the most versatile protein on the planet.   You can have eggs prepared in so many different ways, they're good boiled, scrambled, poached, fried, stir-fried...  They're fantastic all by themselves, they pair well with so many things (think sunny side up egg on a burger), they're ingredients in all kinds of dishes from dressings to casseroles and you almost can't bake without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWpzu_0kwELA9000
Buying eggs was a cringeworthy experience in 2022Photo byMorgane Perraud/Unsplash

After experiencing skyrocketing prices in 2022, the price of eggs has been steadily dropping in February 2023.

Prices are down from peak highs in December and January, where shoppers were paying an average price of about $5 a dozen in the Wichita area.  Prices more than doubled in 2022 and the outlook didn't look much different starting off the new year, but check out how much prices have dropped in less than a month.

Price per dozen for grade A large eggs in the Wichita, KS metro as of 02/21/2023:

  • Aldi - $3.10
  • Dillons - $3.29
  • Walmart - $3.26
  • Whole Foods - $3.79  (cage-free)

That's quite a drop, making grocery shoppers, bakers, and restaurant owners happy!

Recovery from the bird flu is being cited as the main reason for the drop according to the USDA. Other factors affecting price are feed costs, labor costs, and utility bills.   Even the price of egg cartons went up in 2022!  With costs now seemingly in check, it's good to see that cracking an egg is a little more affordable again.

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike

