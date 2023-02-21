Planning for some St. Patrick's Day fun in Wichita

Bachelor on the Cheap

Are you ready for some Irish fun?

The religious and cultural celebration of Saint Patrick and all that is Irish is right around the corner on March 17.

You've got to have green beer on St. Patrick's Day! Photo by Patrick Fore

Having some Irish in your blood is not required to celebrate, just put your green on!

Whether you're having a party at home, celebrating at a bar, or making it a combination of both, here are some St. Patrick's Day party planning ideas.

For that celebration at home, the traditional festive meal of Corned Beef & Cabbage will be on the menu for most private parties or the dinner before hitting the bar.

The place to get your corned beef (unless you do your own which is a labor of love) is Aldi. Their Cattleman's Ranch corned beef runs $3.99 a pound, averaging about $11.97 each (3 pounds of corned beef). Compare that to the mainstream grocery store Dillons and their Kroger brand corned beef currently going for $6.99 a pound, so 3 pounds is going to run you more than $20. Loyalty card be damned, you'll still pay too much. If you're a Walmart shopper, you can get a Groebbel's corned beef brisket point for $4.48 a pound. For those of you who live in Valley Center, that's $13.44 for 3 pounds.

Cabbage prices: There's really no notable "Not buying that here" price, with the prices at Walmart, Dillons, and Aldi running between $0.68 and $0.79 a pound. Organic heads of cabbage will cost you $1.56/per lb at Walmart and $1.39/lb per pound at Dillons. Aldi does not have an organic cabbage option.

For dessert, the Bachelor on the Cheap recommendation is Guinness Brownies. The stout beer coupled with chocolate is a flavor bomb. Include a bottle of Guinness in your favorite brownie recipe, bringing the beer to a boil and reducing it to a syrup consistency, then add the butter and stir to combine. Don't forget to chase that brownie with some Bailey's Irish Cream.

For decoration, the Bachelor on the Cheap recommendation is Dollar Tree. They've got pretty much everything you need for a decked out St. Patrick's Day celebration, balloons, streamers, ribbons, gnomes, wall decorations, Irish paper plates & such, Shamrock necklaces, hats, heck, they even have Irish socks! With most items priced at $1.25, you'll spend far less at Dollar Tree than you would at stores like Walmart, Target, or a specialty store like Party City. For those same Irish items at Party City, you'll spend more than 3X as much!

If you want to kiss the proverbial Blarney Stone at a local bar, here's a short list of joints for some green beer and Irish eats:

And of course, to maximize the celebration fun, there's the

$pend Wisely My Friends...

~ Mike