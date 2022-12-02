Sunbutter and Vanilla Swirl! Baby Food and Healthy Dip or Spread for Kids and Adults! OH MY!

Interested in a fun creative way to use sunbutter (ground up sunflowers), an allergy free alternative to peanut butter! I like to make Sunbutter and Vanilla Yogurt Swirl with added nutritional enhancers!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sunbutter

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

For a nutritional enhancer click here! (recommend 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of flax seed meal)

Directions: Mix well to ensure coconut warms up and forms a liquid (if you use coconut) and enjoy!

Photo by baby rcepies

Baby Food Recipe:

Sunbutter Vanilla Mousse

A great dessert/meal for a baby! Who says a baby cannot have a fun healthy dessert?

Just mix 1 tablespoon of Sunbutter and Vanilla Swirl with 1 tablespoon of oat cereal and 1-2 tablespoons of yogurt or to a consistency that is good for your baby! Make sure you thin the Sunbutter and Vanilla Yogurt Swirl because it is too sticky for a baby! I would also add a little more nutritional enhancement to it.

For another variation- substitute the additional yogurt with your favorite applesauce or mashed banana but again- Make sure you thin it! You can also thin with breast milk, formula, goat or cow milk!

Great dip for apples, pears, bananas, carrots, pretzels, etc.

Instead of syrup, spread on french toast, pancakes, waffles, and toast!

Change up your sunbutter or peanut butter sandwich with something new and exciting! A Sunbutter and Vanilla Swirl with Sliced Apple and Sprinkled Raisin sandwich! Serve with berries and sliced banana.

Notice I cut my apples very THIN.

Photo by baby rcepies

To read more about nutritional enhancers click here!