Sunbutter and Vanilla Swirl! Baby Food and Healthy Dip or Spread for Kids and Adults! OH MY!

Interested in a fun creative way to use sunbutter (ground up sunflowers), an allergy free alternative to peanut butter! I like to make Sunbutter and Vanilla Yogurt Swirl with added nutritional enhancers!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sunbutter
- 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
- For a nutritional enhancer click here! (recommend 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of flax seed meal)
Directions: Mix well to ensure coconut warms up and forms a liquid (if you use coconut) and enjoy!
Baby Food Recipe:
Sunbutter Vanilla Mousse
- A great dessert/meal for a baby! Who says a baby cannot have a fun healthy dessert?
- Just mix 1 tablespoon of Sunbutter and Vanilla Swirl with 1 tablespoon of oat cereal and 1-2 tablespoons of yogurt or to a consistency that is good for your baby! Make sure you thin the Sunbutter and Vanilla Yogurt Swirl because it is too sticky for a baby! I would also add a little more nutritional enhancement to it.
- For another variation- substitute the additional yogurt with your favorite applesauce or mashed banana but again- Make sure you thin it! You can also thin with breast milk, formula, goat or cow milk!
- Great dip for apples, pears, bananas, carrots, pretzels, etc.
- Instead of syrup, spread on french toast, pancakes, waffles, and toast!
- Change up your sunbutter or peanut butter sandwich with something new and exciting! A Sunbutter and Vanilla Swirl with Sliced Apple and Sprinkled Raisin sandwich! Serve with berries and sliced banana.
- Notice I cut my apples very THIN.
To read more about nutritional enhancers click here!
