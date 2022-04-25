Twitter to Accept Elon Musk’s Bid to Buy the Company

Yes, it’s true, apparently.

Almost two weeks after Elon Musk made a bid to buy Twitter for 43 billion dollars, the offer is about to be accepted by the social media company.

Since Musk made the offer, it was met by both outrage and praise from Twitter users. I mainly encountered the former, to be honest.

Whether Musk will run Twitter against a brick wall remains to be seen, I just have one thought in my head.

A tweet said it best:

$7 billion to solve world hunger… no, thank you! $43 billion to buy Twitter… heck yeah, why not?!

That’s the world we live in.

This move will lead to huge changes. For one, the CEO of Tesla is already planning to take the social media company private after the official buyout.

Monday's Reuters report sent Twitter shares up more than 5% in premarket trading Monday, which is to be expected when a business like Elon Musk is going to take over. If the stock keeps rising, remains to be seen and will be predicated on Musk's changes in the future.

Musk allegedly met with Twitter shareholders over the weekend to secure the deal.

The bid of 43 billion dollars mean that Musk is going to pay $54.20 per share for the short form social media platform.

$43 billion is no small amount of money, even for the richest man in the world, according to Forbes.

To me, it's unfortunate that sums like this aren't used to solve or at least better problems in the world.