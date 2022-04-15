Elon Musk Makes Offer to Buy Twitter For $41 Billion

Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter to strengthen freedom of speech.

10 days after the Tesla boss had bought almost 10% of the social media company, Musk announced his intention to acquire the short messaging service entirely via Twitter.

His offer? Around $43 billion to buy out all shareholders. This is my "best and final offer", Musk noted.

Twitter said it would "carefully" consider the "unsolicited" offer. The company's board of directors was scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss Musk's purchase offer.

Musk explained his offer by saying he invested in Twitter because he believes in the company's potential to be a platform of free speech, free expression is a social imperative for a functioning democracy. It had become clear to him "that the company in its current state" was not capable of doing that.

Most recently, Musk had rejected an offer from Twitter to join the board of directors after buying just under ten percent of the company. If he had accepted it, it would have been possible for him to take over more than 14.9 percent of the shares.

In a letter to Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote that the online platform should be delisted from the stock market and transformed into a private corporation: "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unleash it." Twitter's share price, which had already gained significantly since Musk's investment became known, rose another 3 percent in trading Thursday to around $47.

Elon Musk's fortune is estimated to be more than $250 billion. While $43 billion is a huge chunk out of this sum, Musk won't face any financial issues from this acquisition.