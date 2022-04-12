Former Police Officer Found Guilty, Over 1 Year After Storming Capitol In Washington

Photo by Harold Mendoza on Unsplash

Former police officer has been found guilty in connection with the attack on the Capitol in Washington in January 2021, The Washington Post and CNN reported

Following a speech by ousted Republican President Donald Trump, about 800 to 1,200 people invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, disrupting the joint session of both legislative chambers.

They tried to prevent the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory. Five people died in the attack and dozens were injured. The incident shook the country.

The ex-police officer from the small town of Rocky Mount in the state of Virginia was found guilty on all six counts. According to media reports, prosecutors in the case relied on Capitol surveillance video that showed the man and his then-colleague storming the building with Trump supporters.

He could face up to 20 years in prison, it's said. The official sentence is to be determined at a later date.

The jury found the former police officer obstructed Congress in the official proceedings, clashed with police during a riot, and tampered with evidence, among other charges. He was also found guilty of trespassing and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. The officer, as well as another Rocky Mount colleague involved, had been fired after the 2021 attack.

