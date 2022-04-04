Elon Musk Buys 9.2% Of Twitter And Becomes Largest Shareholder

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Tesla boss Elon Musk is now the largest shareholder of social media network Twitter. He has been an active user of the platform with his 80 million followers. Now, he has just bought 73.5 million shares and thus holds 9.2 percent of the company.

As a result, the value of Twitter shares in pre-exchange US trading temporarily increased by more than a quarter.

A few days ago, Elon Musk asked his 80 million followers on the short message service:

“Freedom of speech is essential for a functioning democracy. Do you think Twitter strictly adheres to this principle?”

“The result of the survey will be important”, wrote the Tesla boss, “please vote carefully”. More than two million people voted, and over 70 percent answered “No”.

Musk replied with the question: “Do we need a new platform?”

This had many people excited. A new social media network by one of the most successful and creative businessmen on the planet, intriguing thought.

Instead, Musk bought a billion dollar chunk of Twitter.

He could use the result of the vote and the large share package to put pressure on the supervisory board or the new Twitter boss Parag Agrawal.

The share price reacted promptly on Monday. Already pre-exchange, the price increased by more than a quarter on the New York Stock Exchange, and then gave in a little. Musk's share is thus worth 1.4 billion dollars more than at the time of purchase. This should be irrelevant to the multibillionaire. He is one of the richest people in the world. The financial service Bloomberg estimates its assets at 273 billion dollars.