The risks of bringing your pet to the dog park

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXjqj_0lFZKCu600
Golden Retriever Labrador mixPhoto byB.R. Shenoy

A friend of mine recently took her Golden Retriever Labrador mix to the dog park.

The dog, named “Max,” was generally very shy and timid. He was not used to interacting with other dogs, so my friend was a bit nervous about taking him to the park.

As they walked around the park, Max seemed to be doing well. He was sniffing around and exploring his surroundings, but he kept a safe distance from the other dogs. However, things took a turn when a small, aggressive dog approached Max wanting to play.

Max, being the timid dog he was, was afraid of the smaller dog. He tried to back away, but the smaller dog kept coming closer, barking and nipping at him. My friend tried to intervene, but it was too late.

The smaller dog had already bitten Max, causing him to bleed profusely.

My friend immediately took her dog to the vet, where the wound was treated and bandaged. Despite the vet’s efforts, her dog continued to whimper and cry on and off throughout the night, clearly in discomfort and pain.

It was a difficult and stressful experience for both my friend and her dog, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious and vigilant when bringing a timid or anxious dog to a dog park.

Takeaway

Dogs can be unpredictable and may react differently in different situations.

It’s unfortunate when dogs behave aggressively towards each other. All dogs, regardless of breed or size, can behave aggressively at times. It’s important to be aware of the body language and behavior of all dogs and to intervene if necessary to prevent injuries.

Even dogs who are generally shy and timid may become fearful or defensive if they feel threatened or uncomfortable. It’s essential to watch for signs of stress or discomfort in your dog and intervene if necessary to keep them safe.

Do you have any scary dog park stories to share? Please leave your thoughts in the comments.

A version of this story originally appeared on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dogs# Pets# Animals# Advice# Lifestyle

Comments / 2

Published by

Content Writer/Blogger/Writing articles that inspire thought and reflection. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
8K followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Mini Vietnamese potbellied pig has amassed a following of 2 million on TikTok

The little guy, who has an affinity for cuddling, has stolen the hearts of viewers with his funny and endearing behavior. “Merlin is the most intelligent, adorable, dramatic and stubborn little pig. I just wanted him to have good manners and be house-trained, but it's been so surprising just how clever he is,” Mina Alali said.

Read full story
San Ramon, CA

Puppy love at Starbucks

The sweetest treat for furry friends. “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” ―Mahatma Gandhi. Recently, I witnessed a heartwarming scene at a Starbucks In San Ramon, California.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

All-women Team performs groundbreaking heart transplant at California hospital

This landmark achievement serves as an inspiration for future generations of women to pursue their dreams and recognize that anything is possible. In early December, a team of all-women healthcare professionals made history by performing a heart transplant on a female patient at a California hospital, per Good Morning America.

Read full story
3 comments

Widow goose finds love in a cemetery with help from matchmaking manager

A heartwarming tale of unexpected companionship in the animal kingdom. My next story is a heartwarming tale that will resonate with animal lovers. Love is a powerful force that can bring joy and happiness to even the most unexpected of situations. This is undoubtedly true for Blossom, a widowed goose who lost her longtime mate, Bud, last August. After Bud's passing, Blossom was left alone and seemed to spend most of her days staring at her own reflection in the cemetery's model tombstones.

Read full story
8 comments
Little Rock, AR

A young boy raises $100,000 for favorite Waffle House server facing hard times

An eight-year-old from Arkansas is helping a breakfast chain server buy a car and get his family out of debt thanks to his generosity and love for the eatery. “It just feels good to help someone else,” Kayzen stated to to Little Rock TV station THV11.

Read full story
4 comments

2Dumb2Destroy is a new AI ChatBot that has been trained on the internet’s dumbest content

Discover the silly responses of this AI designed to make you laugh out loud and relieve stress. “With so much talk of AI going to steal people’s jobs — especially advertising writers’ — people are having an existential crisis: Are we needed? We thought, Let's make an AI so stupid it can never threaten to steal anyone’s job or [cause] any existential crisis,” Craig Shervin told BuzzFeed News.

Read full story
1 comments

The "mermaid" mummy venerated in Japan is, in fact, a doll assembled with fish components

After puzzling scientists for almost 300 years, the enigma shrouding Japan's mummified "mermaid" has been solved and it turns out to be man-made. AnalysisPhoto byImage by Chokniti Khongchum from Pixabay.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Moped riders are stealing AirPod Max headphones from people's ears

If you're rocking a pair of fancy Apple AirPods Max headphones in New York City, you might want to keep your wits about you. A team of moped-riding bandits has been snatching these pricey noise-canceling devices right off people's heads!

Read full story
3 comments

Original iPhone from 2007 auctioned for $63,356, surpassing previous sales

Karen Green received a first-generation iPhone in 2007 but kept it sealed in its box for over a decade as a potential collector's item, highlighting the enduring allure of vintage technology.

Read full story
2 comments

A man who did not read or write until his late teens becomes Cambridge University's youngest black professor

Jason Arday, 37, a highly respected scholar of race, inequality, and education, has been appointed as the youngest Black professor ever at the University of Cambridge. However, his path to success was not an easy one.

Read full story
4 comments

39% of housework done by robots in 10 years

A study by researchers from the UK and Japan explores the impact of robots on domestic work. In today's world, where time is a precious commodity, technology has been making tremendous strides to make life easier for us. From vacuuming to mowing the lawn, robots have been gradually taking over some of the tedious tasks people must do at home.

Read full story
3 comments
Danville, CA

Exploring the past at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley in Danville, CA

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is a hidden gem for those interested in exploring the rich history and heritage of the San Ramon Valley. Located in the heart of Danville, directly across from Pizza Antica and Danville Brewing Co., the Museum is housed in the beautifully restored old Danville Southern Pacific Train Depot.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

The Rio Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, MD, is a picturesque oasis for relaxation and fun

Located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the Rio Washingtonian Center is a must-visit destination for those seeking a one-stop shop for entertainment, shopping, dining, and strolling around a picturesque lake. This high-end mixed-use development features a variety of offerings, including shopping, offices, restaurants, a movie theater, and more.

Read full story
1 comments
San Ramon, CA

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, CA, is a hidden gem for a relaxing day out

City Center Bishop Ranch is a beautifully designed outdoor mall that offers an exceptional experience for visitors looking for a relaxing day out. The mall is located in San Ramon, CA, and is a perfect destination for families and professionals alike.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Children’s Hospital of Colorado launches third annual “Say Hi With a Snowman” campaign

Sign up now and give life to the snowmen created by young patients, while enjoying the outdoors with your family. “This fun campaign not only encourages outdoor play for the whole family but sets the example that an act of kindness can go a long way,” said GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Dog flu cases on the rise this winter

As cases of canine influenza have increased in several parts of the United States this winter, veterinarians are advising dog owners to get their pups immunized. “We don't usually post medical information, but dog flu is on the rise in Texas. If you take your dog to dog parks or your dog mingles with other dogs, ask your vet about getting a flu shot.“ — Lost Dogs in Texas, a Twitter account for missing pets.

Read full story
2 comments

76-year-old British man finally completes PhD after 52 years

While most PhD programs are designed to be completed in five or six years, a 76-year-old student who enrolled in a PhD program in 1970 completed it 50 years later. “Some problems are so great it takes the best part of a lifetime to get your head around them. They need a long hard think. This one has taken me 50 years. Doing a Ph.D. is a lot of hard work, but it’s been brilliant,” stated Nick Axten to the Epigram, the student newspaper of the University of Bristol, about finishing a Ph.D. in Philosophy fifty years after he abandoned a Ph.D. in Mathematics.

Read full story
5 comments

Sybil, the AI tool that detects lung cancer early

Learn about Sybil, a cutting-edge AI model that can predict lung cancer up to six years in advance and its potential impact on healthcare. In recent news, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) model called Sybil, which can predict the risk of lung cancer up to six years in advance.

Read full story
Washington, DC

At Everyday Sundae, everyone gets a scoop of ice cream whether they can afford it or not

Customers started paying for cones of those who couldn't afford it after seeing Charles Foreman, the owner, giving away free ice cream. “Everyone walks away with a smile. If you can’t afford it, and I give you one for free, your smile’s even bigger, you know what I mean? That’s all it is,” Everyday Sundae owner Charles Foreman stated to TODAY.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy