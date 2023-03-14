Puppy love at Starbucks

The sweetest treat for furry friends.

Dog Looks At Owner Who Is Working Photo by Photo by Farah from Burst

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” ―Mahatma Gandhi

Recently, I witnessed a heartwarming scene at a Starbucks In San Ramon, California.

A woman walked in and ordered a “pupacccino” for her furry friend. To my surprise, the barista happily complied.

For those who are unfamiliar, a pupacccino is a small cup of whipped cream that is specifically made for dogs. This tasty treat is not listed on Starbucks’ menu, but it is a well-known secret among pet owners.

The woman beamed with joy as she watched her Golden doodle happily lap up the pupacccino, which appeared to be a regular ritual for the two of them.The adorable canine savored every drop of the special drink.

It was touching to see the special bond between the pet and the pet parent, and I couldn’t help but smile.

It was hard to tell who was happier, the doodle or their owner, as they both seemed to be enjoying the experience equally.

Closing Thoughts

This small act of kindness from Starbucks shows that they understand the importance of including pets in our daily lives.

If you’re ever at a Starbucks and see a pet owner request a pupacccino, don’t be surprised. It’s a sweet treat that will bring a smile to your face.

Give it a try and make your next Starbucks run a memorable one for both you and your pet.

Have you ever gotten a pupaccino for your pet? Let us know in the comments.

A version of this story originally appeared on Medium.