All-women Team performs groundbreaking heart transplant at California hospital

This landmark achievement serves as an inspiration for future generations of women to pursue their dreams and recognize that anything is possible.

In early December, a team of all-women healthcare professionals made history by performing a heart transplant on a female patient at a California hospital, per Good Morning America.

The team, led by Dr. Amy Fiedler, an attending cardiac surgeon and assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco, was composed of six other talented women:

Dr. Laura Scrimgeour - cardiothoracic surgery fellow Dr. Charlene Blake - cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and associate professor Dr. Jacqueline Measer - anesthesia resident Ashley Risso - perfusionist (runs the heart-lung machine) Ruiza Coronel - registered nurse A traveling nurse who is currently not working at UCSF.

The five-hour procedure is significant because at UCSF, only about 50 heart transplants were performed last year, and men typically dominate adult cardiac surgery. According to a 2019 STS Thoracic Surgery Practice and Access Task Force Workforce Report, women comprise just 6.2% of adult cardiac surgeons nationwide.

Dr. Fiedler stated that she didn't realize how unusual their team was until the end of the operation when she looked up and saw that all of them were women. Dr. Blake, who has been at UCSF for almost eight years and has a doctorate in genetics and genomics, said she was also surprised by the revelation.

Despite their surprise, the team made history by living their best daily lives. They proved that anything is possible, and their story can inspire many women worldwide to realize their hopes and dreams.

Dr. Fiedler, the first female cardiac surgeon at UCSF, hopes their story will encourage more women to pursue their dreams.

In the second year of her three-year cardiothoracic fellowship, Dr. Scrimgeour wants other women to follow in their footsteps into medicine. She believes that everyone can do this job and that it's becoming more and more possible.

Dr. Blake, the first Black cardiac anesthesiologist at UCSF, wants women to feel empowered and not be held back by any limitations. She believes they can blaze trails so that the next generation can come in, and it won't be as challenging for them as it was for her.

The groundbreaking moment was captured in a quick selfie taken by Dr. Blake, featuring the team gathered around their patient, Fatou Gaye, who declined to be interviewed but agreed to share her photos and name for this article.

This all-women team of healthcare professionals made history by performing a heart transplant on a female patient. They proved that anything is possible, and their story can inspire many women to realize their hopes and dreams. They broke through the glass ceiling and paved the way for future generations to follow in their footsteps, knowing that everyone is welcome in this field.

