Widow goose finds love in a cemetery with help from matchmaking manager

A heartwarming tale of unexpected companionship in the animal kingdom.

Goose Photo by Image by bzwei from Pixabay

My next story is a heartwarming tale that will resonate with animal lovers.

Love is a powerful force that can bring joy and happiness to even the most unexpected of situations. This is undoubtedly true for Blossom, a widowed goose who lost her longtime mate, Bud, last August. After Bud's passing, Blossom was left alone and seemed to spend most of her days staring at her own reflection in the cemetery's model tombstones.

That's when Dorie Tammen, the general manager of Riverside Cemetery in Iowa, noticed Blossom's loneliness and decided to take action.

Tammen posted an ad on Facebook, seeking a "youthful, adventurous, and lively" companion for Blossom. The ad was tongue-in-cheek primarily, but it caught the attention of Deb and Randy Hoyt, who had a widower goose named Frankie.

The Hoyts arranged for a Valentine's Day date between Blossom and Frankie, and it was love at first sight. The two geese have been inseparable ever since, swimming and living together in the cemetery's pond.

The story of Blossom and Frankie is heartwarming and serves as a reminder that love knows no bounds. Even in a cemetery, two birds can find companionship and happiness.

It's also worth noting that birds are among the few animals on earth that mate for life, making them the perfect mascot for a cemetery.

Closing Thoughts

The story of Blossom and Frankie is a shining example of the power of love and companionship. It's a reminder that there is always hope for happiness and connection, even in our darkest moments.

The fact that this unlikely love story took place in a cemetery, of all places, only adds to its beauty and poignancy. It's a testament to the fact that life is full of surprises and that we should always keep an open mind and heart.

In a world where there is so much negativity, and divisiveness, Blossom and Frankie's story is a much-needed reminder that love truly is a universal language.

Source:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/steve-hartman-on-the-road-cemetery-staff-personal-ad-for-goose-whose-mate-died/

