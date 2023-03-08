A young boy raises $100,000 for favorite Waffle House server facing hard times

An eight-year-old from Arkansas is helping a breakfast chain server buy a car and get his family out of debt thanks to his generosity and love for the eatery.

Waffle Berries Closeup Photo Photo by Photo by Shared Food from Burst

“It just feels good to help someone else,” Kayzen stated to to Little Rock TV station THV11.

In a world where bad news seems to be the norm, heartwarming stories still remind us of the good in humanity.

One such story is about an eight-year-old boy named Kayzen Hunter and his favorite Waffle House waiter, Devonte Gardner, per Today.

Kayzen and his family have a weekly tradition of having breakfast at their local Waffle House in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Their server, Devonte, has become a close friend to the family over time. He always greets them with a big smile and remembers Kayzen's usual order of scrambled eggs with cheese, hash browns covered with cheese, and an Arnold Palmer.

However, one day, Kayzen learned that his friend was in a dire living situation. Gardner and his family had been living in a motel for the past eight months due to issues with their former apartment, and he didn't have a car to drive to work.

Kayzen wanted to help and asked his mother to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money to get Gardner a car.

The initial goal was to raise $500 for Gardner, but the campaign quickly gained momentum and exceeded expectations. As of publication, the campaign has raised over $100,000, far surpassing the initial goal.

Thanks to the efforts of Kayzen and the generosity of strangers, Gardner has now signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment and is looking to purchase a family sedan or minivan. He plans to save the rest of the money for his two young daughters' education and future.

Closing Thoughts

This heartwarming story reminds us that acts of kindness, no matter how small, can significantly impact someone's life.

Kayzen's simple desire to help his friend has resulted in a life-changing event for Gardner and his family. It also highlights the importance of community and coming together to help those in need.

In a world where bad news seems to dominate the headlines, we need more stories like this to remind us that there is still good in humanity. It doesn't take much to make a positive impact on someone's life, and we can all do our part to spread kindness and positivity in our communities.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.