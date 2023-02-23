Exploring the past at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley in Danville, CA

Museum of the San Ramon Valley Photo by B.R. Shenoy

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is a hidden gem for those interested in exploring the rich history and heritage of the San Ramon Valley.

Located in the heart of Danville, directly across from Pizza Antica and Danville Brewing Co., the Museum is housed in the beautifully restored old Danville Southern Pacific Train Depot.

The Museum is small but houses an impressive exhibit collection that reflects the area's past. Visitors can expect to learn about the Valley's evolution over the last 100 years. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley offers a glimpse into how life was in the past with its diverse collection of photographs, artifacts, and displays.

The docents at the Museum are knowledgeable and friendly, eager to provide visitors with a tour of the facility. Admission to the museum is reasonably priced at only $5 per person, with discounts available for seniors, children, and students.

The Stir Crazy Quilts exhibit is one of the Museum's most recent displays. It showcases quilts made during the pandemic by local quilters, giving insight into how they worked during the pandemic.

According to the Museum of the San Ramon Valley website, "Most quilts came from 'stashes' of fabrics which quilters have in their homes, especially since, for a time, specialty quilt stores were closed."

The quilts in the exhibit are not only beautiful but also serve as a historical record of the pandemic's impact on local quilters.

Closing Thoughts

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is a must-visit attraction for anyone interested in learning about the San Ramon Valley's past. The exhibits rotate throughout the year, so visitors can expect to see something new every time they visit.

"Stir Crazy Quilts" will be on display at 205 Railroad Ave. in Danville beginning Feb. 1 and will run through May 31. More information and hours can be found at museumsrv.org.

Will you be checking out the quilting exhibit? Let us know in the comments.