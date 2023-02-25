The Rio Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, MD, is a picturesque oasis for relaxation and fun

Rio Washington Center Photo by B.R. Shenoy

Located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the Rio Washingtonian Center is a must-visit destination for those seeking a one-stop shop for entertainment, shopping, dining, and strolling around a picturesque lake. This high-end mixed-use development features a variety of offerings, including shopping, offices, restaurants, a movie theater, and more.

Upon arrival, visitors will be pleased to find ample free parking available in the garage as well as street parking. Once inside, the Rio Center's picturesque town center on a beautifully landscaped man-made lake is sure to impress. The lake features a lovely walking path, water fountains, and a walking bridge, providing a serene atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

Families with children will find plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained, such as a kiddie train, a carousel, a playground, paddle boats, and the opportunity to feed the ducks, geese and koi fish in the lake. Additionally, the Rio Center offers a variety of specialty shops and name-brand stores, from high-end clothing to books, sporting goods, foods, wines, home decorations, and more.

Movie-goers will be pleased with the well-maintained theater complex, which features current films. And when it's time for a bite to eat, visitors will find a wide range of food options from national chains to local favorites, ensuring that there's something for everyone.

Here are some pictures of this trendy shopping and dining destination.

Closing Thoughts

The Rio Washingtonian Center is a top-notch destination that offers something for everyone. With its picturesque lake, variety of activities for children, and diverse selection of shopping and dining options, visitors will surely enjoy their time spent here.

The Rio Lakefront is located at 9841 Washingtonian Blvd in Gaithersburg, MD.

Will you be checking out this trendy shopping and dining destination? Let us know in the comments.

A version of this story originally appeared on Medium.