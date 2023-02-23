Children’s Hospital of Colorado launches third annual “Say Hi With a Snowman” campaign

Sign up now and give life to the snowmen created by young patients, while enjoying the outdoors with your family.

Snowman On A Winter Afternoon Photo Photo by Photo by Brodie from Burst

“This fun campaign not only encourages outdoor play for the whole family but sets the example that an act of kindness can go a long way,” said GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller.

Generation Wild, an initiative by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), has teamed up with Children's Hospital Colorado to revive its "Say Hi with a Snowman" program for the third consecutive year.

The program matches volunteers from the community with patients, and together they bring snowman drawings to life to cheer up the children at the hospital.

Starting on February 18, families interested in participating in the campaign can sign up online for the 2023 edition, which will continue until the end of March.

Once signed up, families will be matched with a patient, and together they will create a snowman. Upon completion, the families will capture photos or videos of their snowman and submit them to the Children's Colorado team. The team will then share these submissions with the artists.

In 2021, the Children's Hospital of Denver introduced the initiative with the aim of lifting the spirits of young patients amid the pandemic. Since then, approximately 200 families have built actual snowmen and shared pictures, heartwarming stories and messages of support.

According to the campaign's publicity team, all of the submissions thus far have originated from within Colorado. However, given the initiative's growing recognition, it is possible that this could change with the participation of a broader international audience.

You can use the hashtag #SayHiWithASnowman on social media platforms to share photos and videos of the snowmen created as part of this initiative. You can also follow Generation Wild’s Facebook and Instagram.

Closing Thoughts

This is a great initiative to bring joy and happiness to children facing health challenges, especially during the pandemic. I encourage anyone interested and able to participate in signing up for the program and spreading the word about it on social media using the hashtag #SayHiWithASnowman.

Let’s come together to make a difference in the lives of these young patients and show them that they are not alone.

Would you be interested in participating in this initiative and bringing joy to a Children’s Hospital Colorado patient by creating a snowman?