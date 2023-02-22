76-year-old British man finally completes PhD after 52 years

While most PhD programs are designed to be completed in five or six years, a 76-year-old student who enrolled in a PhD program in 1970 completed it 50 years later.

Grad Student Celebrating Diploma Up In Sun Photo Photo by Photo by Shopify Partners from Burst

“Some problems are so great it takes the best part of a lifetime to get your head around them. They need a long hard think. This one has taken me 50 years. Doing a Ph.D. is a lot of hard work, but it’s been brilliant,” stated Nick Axten to the Epigram, the student newspaper of the University of Bristol, about finishing a Ph.D. in Philosophy fifty years after he abandoned a Ph.D. in Mathematics.

Meet Dr. Nick Axten, a 76-year-old who recently graduated with a Ph.D. in mathematical sociology from the University of Bristol.

While it may seem like a regular academic achievement, it took Dr. Axten 52 years to go from being an undergraduate student to earning his doctoral degree, per the BBC.

His journey is an inspiration to anyone who thinks that their academic dreams may have passed them by.

The Journey to a Ph.D.

Dr. Axten began his academic journey in 1967 at the University of Leeds, studying sociology and psychology. He was drawn to these subjects because he wanted to understand people. At the time, the world was in the midst of the Vietnam War, and it had a revolutionary feel. Sociology and psychology were booming subjects, and he wanted to participate in that movement.

After completing his undergraduate degree, Dr. Axten received a Fulbright scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh in the U.S. to pursue his Ph.D. in mathematical sociology. However, the problems he was trying to solve were exceptionally difficult, and after five years, he returned to the U.K. with an unfinished Ph.D.

During his career, Dr. Axten married, fathered two children, and lived all over the U.K. He became the creator and principal author of Oxford Primary Science, a school teaching program.

In 2016, at the age of 69, Dr. Axten went to the University of Bristol to pursue his M.A. in Philosophy. After completing his M.A., he continued his studies for a Ph.D. in Philosophy at the same university under the supervision of Professor Samir Okasha.

His research builds on the ideas he worked on in America five decades ago, which he hopes to publish. It's a new theory for understanding human behavior based on each person's values.

Dr. Axten's academic journey may have taken a long time, but it's a testament to his perseverance and determination.

Closing Thoughts

Dr. Axten's story inspires anyone who may feel it's too late to pursue their academic dreams. It's never too late to start or finish something you're passionate about.

Dr. Axten's achievement shows that with determination, anything is possible, and there's no age limit to learning or pursuing academic excellence.

What are your thoughts on this inspiring gentleman? Let us know in the comments.